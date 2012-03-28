Gainward Launches GeForce RTX 3060 Python II OC Graphics Card with 12GB GDDR6 Memory

Gainward has announced the GeForce RTX 3060 Python II OC graphics card, pairing NVIDIA's proven Ampere architecture with a factory overclock, 12GB of GDDR6 memory, and a dual-fan cooling solution. Although based on a GPU architecture now two generations old, its arrival comes as memory prices continue to face upward pressure from AI-driven demand across the semiconductor industry.
While Gainward has not explained the reasoning behind the launch, the card may reflect the continued cost-effectiveness of the mature GDDR6 ecosystem compared to the newer GDDR7 memory used by current-generation graphics cards. The RTX 3060 also retains the widely compatible 8-pin PCIe power connector, allowing it to be used with more affordable power supplies that do not support the newer PCIe 5.0/12V-2x6 power standard.
A Factory-Overclocked 12GB Weapon
Gainward provides a massive 12GB GDDR6 VRAM pool to ensure mainstream hardware never limits your potential. This acts as an essential accelerator for students and novice creators to unlock stable, high-resolution content creation and smooth entry-level local AI pipelines by eliminating critical memory bottlenecks.
Python Shrouds and Thermal Design
This predator of high-value hardware features a unique scale-patterned layout with a dual-fan stealth aesthetic. To secure the PCB structure and prevent flexing, a full-length protective backplate is integrated into the cards design. This protective armor includes engineered ventilation cutouts that let internal cross-flow air travel directly through the cooling arrays. Under casual use, the Zero-RPM fan technology stops rotation entirely, providing complete silence during daily office tasks and study sessions.
The Unshakable RTX 3060 Legend
Backed by its long-standing dominance as the undisputed #1 GPU on the Steam Hardware Survey, the RTX 3060 chip remains the gold standard for reliable 1080p gaming. The Python II OC leverages this rock-solid foundation, delivering smooth frame rates in popular esports titles without thermal throttling.
Gainward did not reveal pricing as of this writing. To learn more, visit the Gainward GeForce RTX 3060 Python II OC product page.