GALAX GeForce RTX 3090 HOF Series Now Available For Pre-Order

The newly released GALAX GeForce RTX 3090 HOF Series graphics cards are now available for pre-order at partner resellers worldwide. GALAX, known as the KFA2 brand in Europe, has sent samples of the GALAX GeForce RTX 3090 HOF Series graphics cards to some of the world-renowned overclockers to break a couple of world records. The top-end GALAX GeForce RTX 3090 HOF Limited Edition is priced at almost US$3,500. For these GALAX graphics cards, breaking records might also mean breaking the bank. See some of the records broken by the GALAX GeForce RTX 3090 HOF Series cards below.
GALAX GeForce RTX 3090 HOF Series
Exclusive HOF Gift Set for Pre-order
Pre-order now to avail of an exclusive gift set which includes a HOF Links RGB, Lighting Figure, and HOF Hoodie Zip Up.
Pricing and Availability
The GALAX/KFA2 GeForce RTX 3090 HOF Series is currently available for pre-order in selected countries including Australia, Brunei, Malaysia, Philippines, Poland, Saudi Arabia, Singapore, Sweden, Thailand, Vietnam, and United Kingdom. See pre-order links and pricing below.
United Kingdom Overclockers UK
KFA2 GeForce RTX 3090 HOF: £2,399.99
KFA2 GeForce RTX 3090 HOF Premium: £2,699.99
Australia mwave.com.au
GALAX GeForce RTX 3090 HOF: AUD 3,899.00
GALAX GeForce RTX 3090 HOF Premium: AUD 3,999.00
GALAX GeForce RTX 3090 HOF Limited Edition: AUD 4,499.00
For more information on the GALAX GeForce RTX 3090 HOF Series pre-order, please visit the GALAX website.