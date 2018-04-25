GALAX Introduces GeForce RTX 3090 HOF Series Graphics Cards

GALAX introduces the GeForce RTX 3090 Hall of Fame Series graphics cards, the brands flagship series designed to break world records. The GeForce RTX 3090 HOF series features premium accessories including HOF Support Stick, White PCI-E 8-ppin extension cable, HOF gloves, and 1-Click Sync Pro Cable. The HOF Series consists of three models the GALAX GeForce RTX 3090 HOF Limited Edition, GALAX GeForce RTX 3090 HOF Premium, and GALAX GeForce RTX 3090 HOF. Both the Limited Edition and Premium models sports the unique HOF Panel III - a 4.3 full colour TFT LCD panel that displays real-time graphics card information.
GALAX GeForce RTX 3090 HOF Limited Edition (Boost Clock: 1860MHz / 1-Click OC Clock: 1875MHz)
GALAX GeForce RTX 3090 HOF Premium (Boost Clock: 1800MHz / 1-Click OC Clock: 1815MHz)
GALAX GeForce RTX 3090 HOF (Boost Clock: 1800MHz / 1-Click OC Clock: 1815MHz)
HOF Series FeaturesSuperior Design and Component
Brand new beastly 14+8+4 phase (total 26 phase) DrMOS power design, fulfilling the power need for extreme overclockers and gamers. New noble design approach with diamond cut cooler design with polygonal elements spanning across the entire graphics card and the signature hexagonal LED effect on the front with GALAX latest ARGB controller wraps up the specifically designed card. Redesigned Hyper Boost button with LED indicator, it maximizes fan speed for best cooling performance with a single button.
Advanced Cooling Solution
The HOF Series is equipped 85x85 mm large Vapor Chamber cooling base, it quickly absorbs the heat generated from the GPU and spreads evenly to the connected composite heat pipes. It also comes with HOF triple WINGS fan with a dual 102mm fan on the sides and one 92mm in the middle.
GALAX HOF Series Special Features
HOF Panel III
The Panel shows the next generation of HOF information on a 4.3 full colour TFT LCD panel, supporting real-time animated graphics card information display. Photo / Video playback mode is also available. The HOF panels are connected via USB and uses minimal system resources. It can be mounted on the graphics card, on the side panel, or in other locations on your PC.
HOF AI available on mobile
The HOF AI application is now available on mobile. Use your smartphone to easily manage comprehensive overclocking options, fan speed detection and control, RGB lighting, and 1-Click OC.
All new 1-Click Sync Pro
GALAX also offers a 1-Click Sync Pro for the GALAX GeForce RTX 3090 HOF Series products. Customize your RGB colour with GALAX HOF AI app, or synchronize with the rest of your system, by connecting the graphics card to +12V RGB header of your motherboard or other RGB control systems, using the included cable.
The GALAX GeForce RTX 3090 HOF Series graphics cards will be available for pre-order shortly at the GALAX Store. Learn more about the GALAX GeForce RTX 3090 HOF Series graphics cards at GALAX.