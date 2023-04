GALAX Introduces HOF Tactical Wireless Gaming Mouse

Outplay. Outsmart

HOF Tactical Specifications

CONNECTIVITY: Wireless (2.4GHz), USB Type-C

SENSOR: PixArt Optical Sensor

SENSITIVITY: Up to 32000 DPI (by software)

MAX SPEED: 400 IPS

MAX ACCELERATION: 40G

POLLING RATE: Up to 1000Hz

LIFT-OFF DISTANCE: Up to 2mm

SWITCH: Omron Switch (up to 50 million clicks)

MOUSE BACKLIGHTING: RGB

BUTTONS: 8 Programmable macro keys + 1 RGB On/Off Switch

CABLE: 1.8M Braided Fiber Cable

CABLE TYPE: Braided fiber USB 2.0 cable

WEIGHT(WIRELESS): 125 +/- 5g

WEIGHT(WIRED): 165 +/- 5g

Specially crafted to meet the competitive E-sport standard, HOF Tactical glides in with decisive accuracy, featuring up to 32K DPI and eight customizable macro buttons. The HOF Tactical is designed asymmetrically to meet your hand’s natural position, providing advanced comfort and precise control whether it is palm, claw or tip grip.GALAX did not reveal pricing as of this writing. Learn more about the HOF Tactical wireless gaming mouse at HOFMVP.com