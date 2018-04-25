GALAX Introduces HOF Tactical Wireless Gaming Mouse

GALAX introduces the HOF Tactical wireless gaming mouse, designed for the most demanding gamers and professionals e-sports players offering absolute precision and supremacy in speed. Weighing 125 grams, the HOF Tactical comes with 8 programmable buttons with an RGB on/off switch. It comes equipped with a professional-grade PixArt Optical Sensor offering sensitivity of up to 32000 DPI. It has a maximum speed of 400 IPS, a maximum acceleration of 40G, and a polling rate of up to 1000Hz. The gaming mouse also comes equipped with durable Omron switches rated for up to 50 million clicks.
Outplay. OutsmartSpecially crafted to meet the competitive E-sport standard, HOF Tactical glides in with decisive accuracy, featuring up to 32K DPI and eight customizable macro buttons. The HOF Tactical is designed asymmetrically to meet your hands natural position, providing advanced comfort and precise control whether it is palm, claw or tip grip.
HOF Tactical Specifications
CONNECTIVITY: Wireless (2.4GHz), USB Type-C
SENSOR: PixArt Optical Sensor
SENSITIVITY: Up to 32000 DPI (by software)
MAX SPEED: 400 IPS
MAX ACCELERATION: 40G
POLLING RATE: Up to 1000Hz
LIFT-OFF DISTANCE: Up to 2mm
SWITCH: Omron Switch (up to 50 million clicks)
MOUSE BACKLIGHTING: RGB
BUTTONS: 8 Programmable macro keys + 1 RGB On/Off Switch
CABLE: 1.8M Braided Fiber Cable
CABLE TYPE: Braided fiber USB 2.0 cable
WEIGHT(WIRELESS): 125 +/- 5g
WEIGHT(WIRED): 165 +/- 5g
GALAX did not reveal pricing as of this writing. Learn more about the HOF Tactical wireless gaming mouse at HOFMVP.com.