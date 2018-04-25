GALAX Introduces HOF Tactical Wireless Gaming Mouse

Outplay. Outsmart

HOF Tactical Specifications

CONNECTIVITY: Wireless (2.4GHz), USB Type-C

SENSOR: PixArt Optical Sensor

SENSITIVITY: Up to 32000 DPI (by software)

MAX SPEED: 400 IPS

MAX ACCELERATION: 40G

POLLING RATE: Up to 1000Hz

LIFT-OFF DISTANCE: Up to 2mm

SWITCH: Omron Switch (up to 50 million clicks)

MOUSE BACKLIGHTING: RGB

BUTTONS: 8 Programmable macro keys + 1 RGB On/Off Switch

CABLE: 1.8M Braided Fiber Cable

CABLE TYPE: Braided fiber USB 2.0 cable

WEIGHT(WIRELESS): 125 +/- 5g

WEIGHT(WIRED): 165 +/- 5g