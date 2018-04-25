GALAX Introduces REV-03 mATX Chassis

GALAX, also known as the KFA2 brand in Europe, has been expanding its product lines to including gaming peripherals and gaming cases aside from NVIDIA-based graphics cards. GALAX introduces the new GALAX REV-03 mATX chassis, a compact micro-ATX case that supports high-end graphics cards of up to 335mm in length and up to 2-slot PCI thickness. The GALAX REV-03 has a white coloured interior and exterior with an RGB strip on the front panel that appeals to gamers into RGB lighting. While the top and side panels are all littered with ventilation holes, GALAX went on to add more ventilation for airflow having holes on the side of the front panel.
The GALAX REV-03 supports micro-ATX and mini-ITX motherboards. As for power supply options, the compact case only supports SFX and SFX-L form factors. The chassis has two mounting options for liquid cooling radiators: the bottom and on the removable bracket located on the side which is like the bracket on the SilverStone SUGO 14 and SUGO 15 cases. However, populating the bracket with a radiator wouldnt be possible if the graphics card is mounted vertically which the case does support with the help of a riser cable which must be purchased separately.
The GALAX REV-03 uses a tool-free buckle design for its side panels which allows builders to easily attach and detach the panels. As for the front I/O, the case lacks a more modernized set of connectivity having USB-A ports only alongside the standard power and reset buttons and audio ports.
GALAX did not reveal pricing as of this writing. Also, no Learn more about the REV-03 mATX chassis at GALAX or the KFA2 website for the European market.