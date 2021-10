GALAX Introduces REV-03 mATX Chassis

The GALAX REV-03 supports micro-ATX and mini-ITX motherboards. As for power supply options, the compact case only supports SFX and SFX-L form factors. The chassis has two mounting options for liquid cooling radiators: the bottom and on the removable bracket located on the side which is like the bracket on the SilverStone SUGO 14 and SUGO 15 cases. However, populating the bracket with a radiator wouldn’t be possible if the graphics card is mounted vertically which the case does support with the help of a riser cable which must be purchased separately.The GALAX REV-03 uses a tool-free buckle design for its side panels which allows builders to easily attach and detach the panels. As for the front I/O, the case lacks a more modernized set of connectivity having USB-A ports only alongside the standard power and reset buttons and audio ports.GALAX did not reveal pricing as of this writing. Also, no Learn more about the REV-03 mATX chassis at GALAX or the KFA2 website for the European market.