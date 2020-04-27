GALAX Intros GeForce RTX 2070 SUPER EX Pink Edition Graphics Card

An influx of pink coloured PC components has been observed for the past year such as the ASUS ROG PNK LTD line of gaming peripherals and the Razer Quartz Pink Edition gaming peripherals and Razer Blade Stealth. InWin also released a bunch of pink-coloured cases. Today, GALAX joins the craze and releases the GALAX GeForce RTX 2070 SUPER EX Pink Edition graphics card. The pink edition comes with a pink-coloured shroud and metal backplate along with RGB-lit fans.
The graphics card is simply a pink version of the GALAX GeForce RTX 2070 Super EX White graphics card. Both share the same specifications, shroud design, and physical dimensions. The RTX 2070 SUPER EX Pink Edition comes with a Boost Clock of 1815 MHz (1770 MHz RTX 2070 Super reference design) and the 1-Click OC mode at a higher 1830 Mhz. The card comes with 8GB of GDDR6 memory. The card also features GALAXs Silent Extreme Technology that activates the Fan Stop mode at idle.
Specifications
GPU Engine Specs:
- CUDA Cores 2560
- Boost Clock (MHz) 1815
- 1-Click OC Clock (MHz) 1830 (by installing Xtreme Tuner Plus Software and using 1-Click OC)
Memory Specs:
- Memory Speed 14 Gbps
- Standard Memory Config 8GB
- Memory Interface Width 256-bit GDDR6
- Memory Bandwidth (GB/sec) 448
Fans:
- 2 x 100mm
- Fan stop @ Idle (All Fan)
Display Support:
- DisplayPort 1.4 x 3, HDMI 2.0b
Dimensions:
- Dimensions (with Bracket): 295x143x52mm
- Dimensions (without Bracket): 285x127x52mm
Learn more about the GALAX GeForce RTX 2070 Super EX (1-Click OC) PINK Edition graphics card at GALAX.com