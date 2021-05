GALAX RGB Gaming Chair for RGB Enthusiasts Unveiled

GALAX Gaming Chair (GGC-001) Specifications

Backrest Angle: 90-180°degree

Back Width: 53 cm

Seat Width: 53 cm

Legs: Nylon 350mm

Gas Lift: SGS Certificated 100mm Class 4

RGB Lighting: Yes

Accessories: Headrest Cushion x1, Lumbar Pillow x1

The GALAX RGB Gaming Chair also comes with the standard set of features you’d commonly find in most gaming chairs such as the inclusion of an extra headrest cushion and lower back cushion, 4D adjustable armrests, and 180° adjustable backrest. The gaming chair’s RGB lighting comes with RGB control but GALAX did not specify how it is controlled or if it supports motherboard RGB sync technologies.The GALAX Gaming Chair with RGB lighting comes in three colours – black, white, and pink.GALAX did not reveal pricing as of this writing. Learn more about the GALAX Gaming Chair at GALAX.com