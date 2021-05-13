GALAX RGB Gaming Chair for RGB Enthusiasts Unveiled

Not enough dazzling RGB lighting on your gaming setup? Why not grab more RGB lighting in the likes of the GALAX Gaming Chair with RGB lighting. There are only a handful of RGB gaming chairs in the market today and GALAX aims to complete their GAMER line-up with one. The GALAX Gaming Chair (GGC-001) features RGB lighting strips on the edges of the seat and backrest. The RGB lighting appeals to RGB enthusiasts and streamers as it adds ambiance to the overall gaming setup.
The GALAX RGB Gaming Chair also comes with the standard set of features youd commonly find in most gaming chairs such as the inclusion of an extra headrest cushion and lower back cushion, 4D adjustable armrests, and 180° adjustable backrest. The gaming chairs RGB lighting comes with RGB control but GALAX did not specify how it is controlled or if it supports motherboard RGB sync technologies.
The GALAX Gaming Chair with RGB lighting comes in three colours black, white, and pink.
GALAX Gaming Chair (GGC-001) Specifications
Backrest Angle: 90-180°degree
Back Width: 53 cm
Seat Width: 53 cm
Legs: Nylon 350mm
Gas Lift: SGS Certificated 100mm Class 4
RGB Lighting: Yes
Accessories: Headrest Cushion x1, Lumbar Pillow x1
GALAX did not reveal pricing as of this writing. Learn more about the GALAX Gaming Chair at GALAX.com