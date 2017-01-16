GAMDIAS CHIONE P3 Series AIO Liquid Coolers Unveiled

Equipped with a customizable IPS LCD display, the GAMDIAS CHIONE P3 allows you to monitor your system performance statistics in real-time, while also personalizing the screen with any images or animated GIFs as the background. The pump head features a stunning ARGB lighting ring with pre-installed lighting modes for a dazzling display of lighting effects.The AIO pump is enhanced by a high-performance three-phase drive motor water pump up to 2800RPM, a micro-embedded fan for enhanced heat dissipation around CPU VRMs and surrounding components, and a high-density copper base cold plate optimized for seamless CPU fittings to provide maximized cooling performance.Built with an emphasis on superior airflow performance, the radiator GAMDIAS AEOLUS M3 PWM fans provide high static pressure of up to 69.01 CFM for optimized airflow guidance. The fans feature fully addressable low-profile ARGB lighting providing a subtle and modish look. With near-zero friction between moving parts, the AEOLUS M3 fans make minimal noise while generating maximum airflow while having a long lifespan.The GAMDIAS CHIONE P3 cooler comes with the CHIONE CAST software, providing real-time support in monitoring essential system information on your PC once connected to the USB AEOLUS Box and the CHIONE P3 AIO header to the motherboard. The software allows you to upload images or animations, display system information, adjust screen orientation and brightness, and customize lighting effects, brightness, speed, and direction, or simply sync directly with the motherboard.GAMDIAS did not reveal pricing as of this writing. To learn more, please visit the product page links below.