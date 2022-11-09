GAMDIAS HERMES M4 Hybrid 65% Mechanical Keyboard Unveiled

GAMDIAS today reveals the HERMES M4 Hybrid, a 65% mechanical keyboard with versatile connectivity and RGB lighting to complement all setups. At a glance, the top frame of the keyboard is well-defined with smooth contours, a sleek aluminum finish, and covered with modish dual colorway keycaps. A premium 65% form factor keyboard that screams uncompromising build quality. The wireless gaming keyboard features hybrid connectivity modes (lag-free wired/wireless/BT), tactile mechanical switches, and customizable 16.8 million RGB lighting to light up your gaming setup. Furthermore, with a robust battery capacity of up to 3000mAh and fully programmable software, the HERMES M4 Hybrid provides long-lasting performance with minimal downtime, giving freedom without constraints.



UNIQUE 65% FORM FACTOR

As compact as the 60% keyboard, while maintaining functionality and arrow keys the HERMES M4 Hybrid is designed as a 65% keyboard to maximize space usage. The hybrid keyboard also puts emphasis on premium aesthetics, featuring black and white dual colorway keycaps with a smooth and contoured gunmetal grey aluminum frame finish.



HYBRID CONNECTIVITY

HERMES M4 Hybrid is equipped with lasting hybrid connectivity featuring lag-free 2.4 GHz wireless, Type-C to A wired mode, and Bluetooth-compatible toggling up to 3 devices. A detachable braided Type-C to A cable is included for wired connectivity with polling rates up to 1000Hz and fast charging. The keyboard has an internal battery of up to 3000mAh and provides up to 266 hours of 2.4 GHz wireless uptime without backlighting.



MECHANICAL SWITCHES AND RGB LIGHTING

Power through the battlegrounds with the GAMDIAS Certified Mechanical Gaming Switches, offering up to 50 million key presses while providing efficient and tactile feedback. The HERMES M4 Hybrid offers 16.8 million ARGB colors and 18 built-in chromatic effects, as well as 5 brightness and lighting levels adjustable through hotkeys and software.



FULLY PROGRAMMABLE

To fully customize the keyboard, switch to wired mode and launch HERMES M4 Hybrid software. The keyboard features a fully programmable layout which allows a suite of customizations including per-key RGB lighting, key function assignment, and macro sets.



16 AUXILIARY KEYCAPS

To bring more customization to the table, an extra set of 16 auxiliary keycaps is included in the box. Build the dual colorway keyboard and reassemble its appearance with the extra set of keycaps.

GAMDIAS Certified Mechanical SwitchesDual Colourway KeycapsAnti-ghosting with N-key rolloverCustomizable Macro KeysType-C to A Braided CableSoftware Customizable Macro KeyMetal Textured Design with Contoured FinishTo learn more about the HERMES M4 Hybrid mechanical keyboard, please visit the GAMDIAS website