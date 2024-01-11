GAMDIAS Introduces NESO P1 PRO Chassis

Available in Matte Black and Snow WhiteSeamless Panoramic DisplayTrapezoid Shaped for Horizontal Desktop and Vertical Tower Setup8 Slot Horizontal and Vertical GPU HolderMagnetic Modular Orientation for Rapid Rotation3 Built-in AEOLUS P2 Reverse Intake Fans with 8-port Fan HubFront and Side Panoramic Tempered Glass Panels Swing OpenDual-chamber Chassis for Exceptional Cable ManagementSupports Motherboards up to E-ATXDimensions: 490 x 310 x 495 mmThe GAMDIAS NESO P1 PRO Series simplifies the process of changing the case's orientation with its modular magnetic pedestals, allowing for an easy transition between vertical and horizontal setups. The one-touch release mechanism ensures effortless access for upgrades and maintenance, with dual-hinged tempered glass side panels that detach smoothly for optimal modding convenience.Engineered for maximum airflow, the NESO P1 PRO Series features fully perforated mesh panels for flexible intake and exhaust configurations. Equipped with three AEOLUS P2 fans and an 8x ARGB/ PWM fan hub, it delivers powerful cooling performance while offering customizable and synchronized RGB lighting. With support for up to 10 fans and radiators up to 420mm, the case is optimized for next-gen cooling solutions, ensuring your system runs at peak performance.Designed for cutting-edge configurations, the NESO P1 PRO Series offers extensive support for E-ATX motherboards up to 310mm in width and high-performance GPUs up to 426mm in length. The case is equipped with 8x8 rotatable PCIe slots, making it easy to install GPUs vertically or horizontally. A hidden 90mm-deep compartment offers ample space for exceptional cable management, with user-friendly cable duct positions and Velcro straps to ensure a clean, streamlined build.For more information, visit the product page links below.