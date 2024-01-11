GAMDIAS Introduces NESO P1 PRO Chassis

GAMDIAS announces the NESO P1 PRO Series, the latest evolution in the groundbreaking NESO Series of lifestyle cases. Building on a legacy that began with the worlds first dual-orientation case debut at COMPUTEX 2023, and the recent PRO upgrade, GAMDIAS continues to push boundaries. Available in matte black and snow white, this full-tower chassis features a unique trapezoidal form factor and dual-chamber design, allowing you to showcase your hardware with style, either in a horizontal or vertical orientation.
Key Features
Available in Matte Black and Snow White
Seamless Panoramic Display
Trapezoid Shaped for Horizontal Desktop and Vertical Tower Setup
8 Slot Horizontal and Vertical GPU Holder
Magnetic Modular Orientation for Rapid Rotation
3 Built-in AEOLUS P2 Reverse Intake Fans with 8-port Fan Hub
Front and Side Panoramic Tempered Glass Panels Swing Open
Dual-chamber Chassis for Exceptional Cable Management
Supports Motherboards up to E-ATX
Dimensions: 490 x 310 x 495 mm
Modular Orientation and One-Touch Release Mechanism
The GAMDIAS NESO P1 PRO Series simplifies the process of changing the case's orientation with its modular magnetic pedestals, allowing for an easy transition between vertical and horizontal setups. The one-touch release mechanism ensures effortless access for upgrades and maintenance, with dual-hinged tempered glass side panels that detach smoothly for optimal modding convenience.
Next-Level Airflow and Advanced Cooling
Engineered for maximum airflow, the NESO P1 PRO Series features fully perforated mesh panels for flexible intake and exhaust configurations. Equipped with three AEOLUS P2 fans and an 8x ARGB/ PWM fan hub, it delivers powerful cooling performance while offering customizable and synchronized RGB lighting. With support for up to 10 fans and radiators up to 420mm, the case is optimized for next-gen cooling solutions, ensuring your system runs at peak performance.
Massive Interior and Excellent Cable Management
Designed for cutting-edge configurations, the NESO P1 PRO Series offers extensive support for E-ATX motherboards up to 310mm in width and high-performance GPUs up to 426mm in length. The case is equipped with 8x8 rotatable PCIe slots, making it easy to install GPUs vertically or horizontally. A hidden 90mm-deep compartment offers ample space for exceptional cable management, with user-friendly cable duct positions and Velcro straps to ensure a clean, streamlined build.
For more information, visit the product page links below.
GAMDIAS NESO P1 PRO
GAMDIAS NESO P1 PRO White