GAMDIAS Launches ATHENA M3 Series Chassis

Matte Black and Snow White EditionCompatible with Dual 360mm Radiator (Top & Front)Fully Mesh Front Panel for Optimal VentilationNo Color Variation (attachments of ATHENA M3 WH are white)Sync with 5V ARGB MotherboardTool-Free Installation Tempered Glass Window4 Built-in 120mm PWM ARGB FansPre-installed 8-port PWM ARGB Fan HubCompatible with 420mm GPUGen 2 Type-C InterfaceSupports Motherboards up to E-ATXMagnetic Dust FilterThe GAMDIAS ATHENA M3 Series excels in airflow optimization with its fully mesh front panel, ensuring superior air intake and enhanced thermal performance. This mid-tower case includes four 120mm PWM ARGB fans, three at the front and one at the back, and an 8-port PWM ARGB fan hub, delivering a stunning visual ARGB display while maintaining excellent cooling efficiency. The mesh front panel and tempered glass side panel showcase your build beautifully, highlighting the vibrant lighting and impressive internal components.The GAMDIAS ATHENA M3 Series enhances your gaming setup with a user-friendly I/O interface, featuring a USB 3.2 Gen 2 Type-C port for ultra-fast data transfers up to 10 Gbps, a USB 3.0 port, fan LED controls, and additional audio connectivity. Achieve top-tier cooling with support for dual 360mm radiators on the front and top simultaneously, and compatibility with three 120mm fans at the front, along with multiple mounting points for 360/240mm radiators on both the top and the front. This compact case supports E-ATX motherboards and accommodates VGA cards up to 420mm, with cable management solutions for PSU lengths up to 200mm, ensuring a clean and organized build.For more information, visit the product page links below.