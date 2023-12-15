GAMDIAS Launches ATHENA M3 Series Chassis

GAMDIAS is pleased to unveil the ATHENA M3 Series featuring a fully mesh front panel, engineered to maximize airflow and enhance cooling efficiency. Available in matte black and snow white, this mid-tower case expertly combines a classic design with top-tier airflow performance, making it an ideal choice for all users.
Key Features
Matte Black and Snow White Edition
Compatible with Dual 360mm Radiator (Top & Front)
Fully Mesh Front Panel for Optimal Ventilation
No Color Variation (attachments of ATHENA M3 WH are white)
Sync with 5V ARGB Motherboard
Tool-Free Installation Tempered Glass Window
4 Built-in 120mm PWM ARGB Fans
Pre-installed 8-port PWM ARGB Fan Hub
Compatible with 420mm GPU
Gen 2 Type-C Interface
Supports Motherboards up to E-ATX
Magnetic Dust Filter
Fully Mesh Front Panel With PWM ARGB Fans and Hub
The GAMDIAS ATHENA M3 Series excels in airflow optimization with its fully mesh front panel, ensuring superior air intake and enhanced thermal performance. This mid-tower case includes four 120mm PWM ARGB fans, three at the front and one at the back, and an 8-port PWM ARGB fan hub, delivering a stunning visual ARGB display while maintaining excellent cooling efficiency. The mesh front panel and tempered glass side panel showcase your build beautifully, highlighting the vibrant lighting and impressive internal components.
Enhanced Connectivity, Compatibility, and Accommodation
The GAMDIAS ATHENA M3 Series enhances your gaming setup with a user-friendly I/O interface, featuring a USB 3.2 Gen 2 Type-C port for ultra-fast data transfers up to 10 Gbps, a USB 3.0 port, fan LED controls, and additional audio connectivity. Achieve top-tier cooling with support for dual 360mm radiators on the front and top simultaneously, and compatibility with three 120mm fans at the front, along with multiple mounting points for 360/240mm radiators on both the top and the front. This compact case supports E-ATX motherboards and accommodates VGA cards up to 420mm, with cable management solutions for PSU lengths up to 200mm, ensuring a clean and organized build.
For more information, visit the product page links below.
GAMDIAS ATHENA M3
GAMDIAS ATHENA M3 WH