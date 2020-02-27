Game Ready on GeForce NOW Optimises Support For 17 More Titles

In an ongoing effort to improve GeForce NOW as a premium streaming platform, and the experiences of their subscribers, NVIDIA's Game Ready on GeForce NOW program is optimising new and current titles for long-term support. Every Thursday the green team are highlighting titles receiving the treatment - some new, many already well established - to ensure that they justifiably get their time in the sun. Today, seventeen games join countless others as optimised for streaming on GeForce NOW.
Four games making their way to Steam this week on both desktop systems and via GeForce NOW are getting day-0 streaming support to ensure as smooth an experience as possible. They are mystery sci-fi thriller Observation (previously an Epic Games Store exclusive), puzzle platformer Rez Plz, Hunting Simulator 2 and The Wonderful 101: Remastered (ready in time for regional release schedules), which you'd expect to tax graphics processors to varying degrees. That said, smooth gameplay isn't always just a question of available horsepower, so we'd welcome everything offered.
Thirteen other titles which have been playable through Steam and on GeForce NOW will also see enhanced support this week, including Amnesia: A Machine for Pigs, X Rebirth and Divinity: Original Sin Enhanced Edition.
New to Game Ready on GeForce NOW
- Observation (day-and-date release with Steam store)
- Rez Plz (day-and-date release with PC launch on Steam)
- Hunting Simulator 2 (day-and-date release with PC launch on Steam)
- The Wonderful 101: Remastered (new game release launched on Steam this week)
- Amnesia: A Machine for Pigs
- Divinity: Original Sin Enhanced Edition
- Driftland: The Magic Revival
- Furi
- GUILTY GEAR Xrd -SIGN-
- Jagged Alliance - Back in Action
- Kingdom: Classic
- Lords Of The Fallen
- Might & Magic Heroes VII Trial by Fire
- Occupy White Walls
- Syberia 3
- Wargame: Airland Battle
- X Rebirth
GeForce NOW allows users with underpowered or broadly incompatible hardware, notably MacOS systems, to stream a huge selection of titles native to Windows desktop PCs. Performance requirements are offloaded to NVIDIA's remote servers, many of which are now powered by GeForce RTX 20-series graphics hardware, such that all the client machine really needs is a good internet connection and the software installed. It is currently positioned as the premier streaming service available to gamers today, competing favourably against Google's Stadia.
More information on GeForce NOW is available as always from https://www.nvidia.com/en-us/geforce-now/. Both a free and a paid-for subscription service is available, but games will need to be owned by you on PC and not prohibited by their publisher to play.