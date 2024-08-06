GameMax Vista COC Features Motherboard Back End Cooling

- The visible corner features a pillar-less design creating a 262° interior panoramic view. The front and side tempered glass panels are seamlessly connected for an elegant look.- Equipped with GAMEMAX's innovative C.O.C technology for advanced cooling and better overclocking. It features an active cooling fan on the back of the motherboard, delivering additional cooling to the critical components of the motherboard.- Comes standard with five 120mm ARGB fans, featuring infinite loop lighting effects around the axis and a surrounding light strip design. The side-mounted ARGB strip adds an extra touch. The ARGB lighting elements support motherboard ARGB synchronization for easy customization of lighting effects according to personal preference.- The front features a three-dimensional geometric design, offering a striking visual impact. It breaks away from the monotony of traditional cases, showcasing a strong sense of modernity and technology.The GameMax Cooling Over-Clocking (C.O.C.) is a pre-installed cooling fan at the backside of the motherboard  designed to improve heat dissipation of the motherboards critical components from the backside. With COC enabled, the CPU, PCH, and VRM temperatures are significantly lower. This allows users to achieve higher overclocks and a more stable system.Vista COC  Black: US$57.90Vista COC  White: US$59.90