Inspired by the world of Dragons Dogma, GameSir has unveiled the G7 Pro Dragons Dogma 2 Edition a next-generation controller designed for precision, power, and platform versatility. Styled to complement CAPCOMs action RPG, the controller delivers the same high-performance features as the standard G7 Pro while introducing exclusive thematic design. Refined from the G7 series, the Dragons Dogma 2 Edition combines pro-grade hardware with a design worthy of the Arisen, supporting Xbox, PC, and Android platforms.
Legendary Performance, Forged in Innovation
The GameSir G7 Pro controller features GameSirs Mag-Res TMR stick technology, combining the efficiency of traditional potentiometers with the durability of Hall Effect designs. As the first Xbox-licensed controller with TMR sticks, it delivers anti-drift precision, faster response, and smooth control. When connected to PC via wired or 2.4G wireless, it supports up to a 1000Hz polling rate for fast input. Hall Effect analogue triggers provide smooth, linear control for improved accuracy, while Micro Switch trigger stops enable Hair Trigger Mode for quicker actions.
Battle-Ready Customisation
Designed for dynamic gameplay, the GameSir G7 Pro controller includes four programmable macro buttons: two mini bumpers (R5/L5) and two lockable back buttons (R4/L4) for added flexibility. A built-in gyroscope (PC only) allows motion-based controls.
Optical Micro Switch ABXY buttons and a mechanical Micro Switch D-pad deliver crisp, responsive feedback. Four rumble motors, placed in the grips and triggers, provide immersive and localised haptics.
A Design Worthy of the Arisen
The GameSir G7 Pro Dragons Dogma 2 Edition features exclusive themed artwork across a three-part magnetic swappable faceplate. The system remains compatible with other G7 series faceplates for additional customisation. Two extra D-pads are included for ergonomic preference.
Premium Power for Endless Quests
The GameSir G7 Pro controller comes with a Smart Auto Start-Stop Charging Station and a built-in 1200mAh battery for extended wireless use. The dock also includes receiver storage for better organisation. A 3.5mm headset jack supports audio via wired and 2.4G wireless connections. Further customisation is available through the GameSir Nexus 2.0 software, offering gyroscope tuning, stick adjustments, and button mapping.
The GameSir G7 Pro Dragons Dogma 2 Edition supports Xbox Series X|S, Xbox One, PC, Steam, and Android, and includes a charging station, wireless receiver, dual D-pads, cable retainer, and a 3-metre USB-C cable.
Pricing and Availability
The GameSir G7 Pro Dragons Dogma 2 Edition is priced at $89.99/£99.99 via the GameSir website, with availability on Amazon expected at a later date.