GeForce 456.55 Drivers Roll Out First NVIDIA Reflex Updates
NVIDIA talked a big game during their RTX 30-series reveal earlier this month, not least by detailing a series of new features for competitive gaming to go alongside their benchmark-busting hardware. Chief among these is NVIDIA Reflex, a technology that minimises click-to-screen latency and thereby boost responsiveness. Today a new driver rolls in support in two AAA games - Call of Duty: Modern Warfare and Call of Duty: Warzone - in addition to a round of game-based performance optimisations.
NVIDIA Reflex is a combination of GPU, G-Sync and in-game tech. that measures and reduces latency when gaming. Fortnite and Valorant initially supported Reflex at feature launch, whereas these Call of Duty franchise instalments are the first in the AAA-space to receive the necessary updates. When paired with mainstream graphics hardware such as the GTX 16-series Reflex is expected to offer a latency reduction of up to 33%; pair an RTX 30-series GPU with 360Hz monitor and you'll also unlock a set of latency measuring tools to further iron out any kinks.
More titles are expected to integrate support for Reflex in the not too distant future including Apex Legends, Call of Duty: Black Ops Cold War, Cuisine Royale, Destiny 2, Enlisted, Kovaak 2.0, and Mordhau. Each however is likely to require modifications to both the game engine and tailored driver support to gain access to the feature.
The NVIDIA Reflex SDK supports GPUs as old as the GTX 900-series. The RTX 30-series Low Latency Boost feature will garner greater rewards, but also requires operation at higher frequencies.
There's more to this week's Game Ready GeForce 456.55 driver update. New owners of the GeForce RTX 3090 can truly take advantage of all that graphics horsepower as 8K DLSS Ultra Performance modes become available in Control and Death Stranding.
NVIDIA's 8K DLSS Ultra Performance mode uses a newly trained AI super resolution model, purpose-built for 8K, that offers image quality comparable to native resolution while rendering only one ninth of the pixels. In supported titles users will now have up to four DLSS image quality modes - Quality, Balanced, Performance, and Ultra Performance - each satisfying a particular graphics performance band. That being said, there aren't too many 8K monitors kicking around right now; but if you're one of the 1% of the 1% then this is a driver update you won't want to miss.
Just as with Reflex, more titles are expected to roll out 8K DLSS support in the coming months.
And finally, the newest Star Wars title has almost arrived on PC, and it's not a first person shooter! Star Wars: Squadrons brings team-based dogfighting combat back to the platform on October 2nd, and NVIDIA's latest driver incorporates day-0 Game Ready support before it's in the hands of pilots.
NVIDIA's GeForce 456.55 Game Ready driver will be available to download shortly from geforce.com/drivers by selecting your system specification, or via the GeForce Experience desktop app. The driver is compatible with 64-bit versions of Windows 7 and 10, and supports GPUs as far back as the GTX 600-series.
