GeForce 456.71 Game Ready Driver Prepares for CoD: Black Ops Cold War

Version 456.71 WHQL Highlights



This section provides highlights of version 456.71 WHQL of the NVIDIA Release 455 Driver for Windows 7, Windows 8, Windows 8.1, and Windows 10



Existing Support



This release supports the following APIs:

- Open Computing Language (OpenCLTM software) 1.2 for NVIDIA® KeplerTM and later GPUs

- OpenGL® 4.6

- Vulkan® 1.2

- DirectX 11

- DirectX 12 (Windows 10)



Software Module Versions



- nView - 200.93

- HD Audio Driver - 1.3.38.35

- NVIDIA PhysX System Software - 9.19.0218

- GeForce Experience - 3.20.4.15

- CUDA - 11.1

- Standard NVIDIA Control Panel - 8.1.940.0

- DCH NVIDIA Control Panel - 8.1.958.0



Whats New in Version 456.71 WHQL



GeForce Game Ready Driver



Game Ready Drivers provide the best possible gaming experience for all major new releases. Prior to a new title launching, our driver team is working up until the last minute to ensure every performance tweak and bug fix is included for the best gameplay on day-1.



Game Ready for Call of Duty: Black Ops Cold War PC Beta



This new Game Ready Driver provides support for the upcoming Open Beta for Call of Duty: Black Ops Cold War. In addition, this driver enables support for NVIDIA Reflex in the Beta, allowing GeForce gamers to reduce system latency and improve responsiveness of gameplay.Learn more in our Game Ready Driver article here



New Features and Other Changes



- Administrator privileges are now required to perform EDID override.



Changes and Fixed Issues in Version 456.71



The following sections list the important changes and the most common issues resolved in this version. This list is only a subset of the total number of changes made in this driver version. The NVIDIA bug number is provided for reference.



Fixed Issues in this Release



[Divinity: Original Sin 2 Definitive Edition]: Enabling Hardware-accelerated GPU Scheduling results in lower frame rate. [3129590]

[G-SYNC]: Launching a game in full-screen mode may trigger a black screen on adaptive sync monitors if G-SYNC is enabled. [200660138]

[Fortnite][Notebook]: The game may crash when using in-game RTX Shadows/Reflection on some notebook configurations. [200655541]



Open Issues in Version 456.71 WHQL



As with every released driver, version 456.71 WHQL of the Release 455 driver has open issues and enhancement requests associated with it. This section includes lists of issues that are either not fixed or not implemented in this version. Some problems listed may not have been thoroughly investigated and, in fact, may not be NVIDIA issues. Others may have workaround solutions.



For notebook computers, issues can be system-specific and may not be seen on your particular notebook.



Windows 7 Issues



[Notebook][H-Clone]: With the integrated graphics processor as the clone source, display settings cannot be changed from the NVIDIA Control Panel. [200594188]



Windows 10 Issues



[World of Warcraft Shadowlands]: When run at frame rates greater than 60 FPS with high display settings, moving characters display minute twitching/stuttering. [200647563]

[Sunset Overdrive]: The game may display random green corruption if Depth of Field is enabled from in-game settings. [2750770]

[Call of Duty - Warzone]: Freestyle does not work. (200593020)

[Forza Motorsport 7]: The curb may display a black strip during a race on certain tracks. [2781776]

[Fortnite]: Blue-screen crash occurs pointing to nvlddmkm.sys when playing the game at 4K resolution. [200645328]

- To work around, set the resolution to lower than 4k0.

[Zombie Army: Dead War 4][Ansel/Freestyle]: The Ansel & Freestyle tabs are unselectable. [2810884]

[YouTube]: Video playback stutters while scrolling down the YouTube page. [3129705]

[G-SYNC]: With G-SYNC enabled on some Freesync displays, half of the screen goes black. [3133895]

[GeForce RTX 3080/3090]: Samsung G9 49 display goes black at 240 Hz. [3129363]

[Notebook][H-Clone]: With the integrated graphics processor as the clone source, display settings cannot be changed from the NVIDIA Control Panel. [200594188]

[Notebook]: Some Pascal-based notebooks w/ high refresh rate displays may randomly drop to 60Hz during gameplay. [3009452]

