GeForce 460.79 Game Ready Drivers Prep. RTX for Cyberpunk 2077

Version 460.79 WHQL Highlights



This section provides highlights of version 460.79 WHQL of the NVIDIA Release 460 Driver for Windows 7, Windows 8, Windows 8.1, and Windows 10 (including the October 2020 Update v2009).



Existing Support



This release supports the following APIs:

- Open Computing Language (OpenCLTM software) 1.2 for NVIDIA® KeplerTM and later GPUs

- OpenGL® 4.6

- Vulkan® 1.2

- DirectX 11

- DirectX 12 (Windows 10)



Software Module Versions:

- nView - 201.18

- HD Audio Driver - 1.3.38.40

- NVIDIA PhysX System Software - 9.19.0218

- GeForce Experience - 3.20.5.70

- CUDA - 11.1

- DCH NVIDIA Control Panel - 8.1.959.0



Whats New in Version 460.79 WHQL



GeForce Game Ready Driver



Game Ready Drivers provide the best possible gaming experience for all major new releases. Prior to a new title launching, our driver team is working up until the last minute to ensure every performance tweak and bug fix is included for the best gameplay on day-1.



Game Ready for Cyberpunk 2077



This new Game Ready Driver provides the ultimate gaming experience for Cyberpunk 2077. In addition, this driver provides optimal day-1 support for the official launch of Minecraft with RTX for Windows 10.



Changes and Fixed Issues in Version 460.79



The following sections list the important changes and the most common issues resolved in this version. This list is only a subset of the total number of changes made in this driver version. The NVIDIA bug number is provided for reference.



Fixed Issues in this Release:



[Forza Motorsport 7]: The curb may display a black strip during a race on certain tracks. [2781776]

When setting the refresh rate higher than 100Hz, the color format switches from RGB to ycbcr422. [3053990]

[GeForce RTX 3090][SLI][G-SYNC]: When G-SYNC is enabled in SLI surround (3x monitors), the system locks up when launching a game. [3167493]

[GeForce RTX 3-series]: NvAPI_GPU_GetGPUInfo() returns an incorrect number of GPU Tensor Cores. [3140329]

[MPC-HC]: The video player crashes when playing 1088 pixel-width videos. [3148082]

[5k display]: When the display is set to 5k resolution, you cannot set the color settings from the NVIDIA Control Panel > Change resolution page. Either the controls are greyed out or they revert to the default after applying any change. [200630939/3182567].



Newly Identified Windows 10 Issues:



[Steam VR game]: Stuttering and lagging occur upon launching a game. [3152190]

[G-SYNC][NVIDIA Ampere GPU architecture]: GPU power consumption may increase in idle mode on systems using certain higher refresh-rate G-SYNC monitors. [200667566]

[Freestyle][Vulkan apps]: With the freestyle filters applied, a blue-screen crash occurs when pressing [Alt+Tab] while running Vulkan applications. [200667477]

[YouTube]: Video playback stutters while scrolling down the YouTube page. [3129705]

[Notebook]: Some Pascal-based notebooks w/ high refresh rate displays may randomly drop to 60Hz during gameplay. [3009452]

[G-Sync][Vulkan Apps]: Performance drop occurs when using G-SYNC and switching from full-screen mode to windowed mode using the in-game settings. [200681477]To workaround, either launch the game in windowed mode directly or disable G-SYNC.

[GeForce RTX 3070][Clone Mode]: When the resolution is set to 2560x1440 @ 144Hz, the performance state is stuck at maximum performance. [200678414]

[NVIDIA Turing or later][Windows Movies and TV Player]: When playing a 4k video in full-screen mode on a 2560x1440 HDR monitor, the video extends beyond the edge of the screen. [3186830]