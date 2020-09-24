GeForce Gets Game Ready For Watch Dogs: Legion & the RTX 3070

It's the day of yet another hardware launch for NVIDIA, namely the GeForce RTX 3070, and their software team have yet again crafted a new set of drivers to provide day-1 support and optimisations for early adopters. Furthermore, Ubisoft's latest iteration of their Watch Dogs franchise was released today complete with sumptuous RTX visual features. And a quartet of Adaptive-Sync monitors are in need of G-SYNC Compatible certification. All that and more is included in the GeForce 457.09 Game Ready driver.
Watch Dogs: Legion is the latest title in Ubisoft's 'hack 'n' shoot' franchise, and one of the most anticipated games of Holiday 2020. Those playing on systems powered by GeForce RTX hardware will be able to enjoy ray traced reflections that bring dynamic reflectivity to surfaces across London, and also take advantage of NVIDIA DLSS to ensure maximum performance at the highest rendering resolutions. Both of these features are also available when played through GeForce NOW.
That isn't the only game with optimised support on this driver however. DiRT 5, Ghostrunner, Need For Speed: Hot Pursuit Remastered, and Xuan-Yuan Sword VII all have received some attention in this update.
G-SYNC Compatibility For More Displays
NVIDIA G-SYNC seeks to bring low-latency, tear-free and stutter-free gameplay to gamers is as wide a selection of titles as possible, the G-SYNC Compatible program validates and optimises driver profiles for certified Adaptive Sync displays. More than 90 Adaptive-Sync displays are now supported natively by this feature, including four added just today:
Acer XB323U GX,
Asus VG279QL1A,
Dell AW2521HFLA, and
Gigabyte FI25F
Asus VG279QL1A,
Dell AW2521HFLA, and
Gigabyte FI25F
More are seemingly added with every driver updated as NVIDIA works with monitor OEMs to ensure performance standards are up to the requirements of NVIDIA's technology and certification criteria. A full list of supported monitors is available here
Where to Download
As ever, you can download the driver package from geforce.com/drivers or via the GeForce Experience desktop app. They are compatible with 64-bit versions of Windows 7 and 10, and GPUs as far back as the GTX 600-series (Kepler).
Release Notes
Whats New in Version 457.09 WHQL
GeForce Game Ready Driver
Game Ready Drivers provide the best possible gaming experience for all major new releases. Prior to a new title launching, our driver team is working up until the last minute to ensure every performance tweak and bug fix is included for the best gameplay on day-1.
Game Ready for Watch Dogs: Legion
This new Game Ready Driver provides support for Watch Dogs: Legion. In addition, this driver provides optimal day-1 support for DiRT 5, Ghostrunner, Need for Speed: Hot Pursuit Remastered, and Xuan-Yuan Sword VII.
Learn more in our Game Ready Driver article here.
New Features and Other Changes
- Added support for GeForce RTX 3070.
- NVIDIA Control Panel > Manage 3D Settings: Max Q Dynamic Boost setting renamed to Dynamic Boost.
Changes and Fixed Issues in Version 457.09
The following sections list the important changes and the most common issues resolved in this version. This list is only a subset of the total number of changes made in this driver version. The NVIDIA bug number is provided for reference.
Fixed Issues in this Release
[Turing GPU][Notebook]:On some Turing-based notebooks, users may see a black window when playing back a video in a web browser. [3135055]
[For Honor][RTX 30 series]:Game will crash to desktop when launched on GeForce RTX 30 series graphics cards. [3139187]
Random flicker may occur in multi-monitor configurations when G-SYNC is enabled. Flickering occurs on Dell S2417DG and Dell S2716DG monitors when playing YouTube or Twitch videos at 144 Hz. [3147515]
[Forza Motorsport 7]: The game may crash to the desktop when starting a race. [200660345]
Users may see a black screen when launching a game on a monitor using DSC (Display Stream Compression). [200661231]
[G-SYNC]: With G-SYNC enabled on some Freesync displays, half of the screen goes black. [3133895]
Windows 10 Issues
[G-SYNC][NVIDIA Ampere GPU architecture]: GPU power consumption may increase in idle mode on systems using certain higher refresh-rate G-SYNC monitors. [200667566]
[Freestyle/Ansel]: After launching and then closing Star Wars: Squadrons, Freestyle/Ansel stops working on supported games. [3154362]
- To work around, reset the NVIDIA Control Panel global 3D settings. Open the NVIDIA Control Panel > Manage 3D Settings page, then select the Global Settings tab, click Restore and then click Yes at the confirmation dialog.
[Freestyle][Vulkan apps]: With the freestyle filters applied, a blue-screen crash occurs when pressing [Alt+Tab] while running Vulkan applications. [200667477]
[Warzone][RTX 30 series]: Users may see a drop in performance during gameplay.[3132127]
[Sunset Overdrive]: The game may display random green corruption if Depth of Field is enabled from in-game settings. [2750770]
[Forza Motorsport 7]: The curb may display a black strip during a race on certain tracks. [2781776]
[YouTube]: Video playback stutters while scrolling down the YouTube page. [3129705]
[Notebook][RTX 2060]: Notebook display may flicker or turn black when Microsoft Hybrid Graphics is disabled. [3147602]
[Notebook]: Some Pascal-based notebooks w/ high refresh rate displays may randomly drop to 60Hz during gameplay. [3009452]
