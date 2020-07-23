GeForce NOW Arrives On Chromebooks; Game Ready For Mortal Shell and More

New to GeForce NOW:



- Mortal Shell (new game launched on Epic Games Store  Aug 18)

- Peaky Blinders: Mastermind (day-and-date release on Steam  Aug 20)

- Black Mesa

- Half-Life 2: Deathmatch

- Half-Life 2: Episode 2

- Steel Division 2

- Tom Clancys Ghost Recon: Wildlands (Epic Games Store version)

The back to school period is about to begin, with countless students now weighing up the pros and cons of new hardware for work and play - on a budget. For the first time however investing in an inexpensive Chromebook doesn't rule you out from joining the PC gaming community, it merely opens up a new avenue to 60fps experiences with all the mod cons NVIDIA hardware has to offer.GeForce NOW subscribers on any platform can also take advantage of RTX features in supported titles games, bringing ray-traced visuals at the fraction of the cost of an RTX 20-series powered system. To get started you only need to tune your browser to play.geforcenow.com , where you can sign-up for a limited trial or jump into a 6-month Founder's subscription and get a sweetSeason 1 bundle along the way.Furthermore, in an ongoing effort to bring more titles to the platform in an optimised state, NVIDIA'sprogram has added seven new titles to play today.andare brand new, while the remainder are a mix of classics and games of a more recent vintage.A full list of the 650+ supported titles is available here . Note that you will need to own the title in your personal Steam/Epic Games/etc. library to play them via GeForce NOW.