GeForce NOW Coming To LG Smart TVs

LG Electronics announced a partnership with NVIDIA to be the first TV manufacturer to develop a Smart TV app of GeForce NOW for LG TVs running webOS. LG offers a wide selection of smart TVs with large screen sizes, high refresh rates, and lifelike picture quality. Currently available on NVIDIA SHIELD, Windows PC, macOS, Chrome OS, Android, and Safari browser for iPhone and iPad, GeForce NOW allows gamers to start playing on their LG TVs and continue on nearly any device they own.
The powerful combination of GeForce NOW and LG OLED TV will mean immersive gaming at its finest. LG OLED's self-lit pixels ensure the most vibrant colours and deepest blacks to make in-game environments and characters more realistic than ever. LG TVs also deliver ultra-fast 1ms response time and super-low input lag for smoother visuals, better control, and a key advantage over the competition.
GeForce NOW Beta App
The app will be available in beta starting this week in the LG Content Store on select 2021 LG 4K OLED, QNED Mini LED, and NanoCell TV models in 80 markets. The app will enable LG TV owners with compatible TVs to instantly enjoy over 35 free-to-play games with just a compatible controller, no additional hardware required. NVIDIA GeForce NOW beta is fully functional with no restrictions in features or services.
Feature Games
Games include Rocket League and Destiny 2 plus hit titles such as Marvel's Guardians of the Galaxy and Crysis Remastered Trilogy, all playable at up to 1080p resolution and 60 frames per second. GeForce NOW Priority members get access to the most advanced platform for ray tracing and AI technologies, streaming from NVIDIA RTX-powered servers in data centers worldwide for the most responsive gameplay and gorgeous, high-quality graphics.
Complete list of compatible LG Smart TV models to be announced at a later date. Learn more about GeForce NOW cloud gaming service at NVIDIA.