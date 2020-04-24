GeForce NOW Re-Opens EU Founders Memberships, Adds 19 Game Ready Titles

GeForce NOW left closed beta earlier this year with the choice of two different membership tiers: Free and Founders. Free offers limited duration gaming sessions and de-prioritises the user in the event of a log-in queue, whereas the paid Founder's membership brought with it longer sessions, priority access and RTX-On gameplay in selected titles. Unfortunately new Founders' sign-ups had to be curtailed due to heavy demand, closing off that path for new members.
NVIDIA have been working on improving server capacity and now announced that Founders memberships are once again open, priced at the same limited-time introductory offer of £4.99/5,49 per month for the first 12 months. Sign-up options and terms and conditions can be found at the GeForce NOW website. Available slots may be limited so it's probably best to act swiftly if you've tried the free option and value the service enough to warrant a paid subscription.
NVIDIA Highlights is another feature slowly broadening in support on GeForce NOW. The app allows gameplay highlight videos to be recorded and shared in a wide variety of titles, and in a recent update also leveraged pattern recognition capabilities to automatically capture highlights of major in-game plays when using GFN on PC. Currently League of Legends and CS:GO both support this feature on GFN, and NVIDIA hope to bring it to the macOS GFN client in the near future.
This week GeForce NOW has also added nineteen more games to its ever-growing list of Game Ready on GeForce NOW titles. Included among them is Satisfactory - coinciding with its launch on Steam Early Access - and half a dozen other games which are newly returning to the platform. The full list is as follows:
New Release:
- Satisfactory, a day-and-date release with the Steam launch
Returning to GeForce NOW:
- Black Squad
- Farm Together
- Minion Masters
- SCUM
- Terminator: Resistance
- XERA: Survival
Newly Game Ready on GeForce NOW:
- Anno 2070 via the GFN Uplay Client
- Cloudpunk
- Far Cry 4 via the GFN Epic Games Store Client
- Far Cry 5 via the GFN Epic Games Store Client
- Left 4 Dead
- Rayman Legends via the GFN Epic Game Store Client with Uplay Login
- Rules Of Survival
- South Park: The Stick of Truth via the GFN Uplay Client
- South Park: Fractured But Whole via the GFN Uplay Client
- Tale of Wuxia
- Tom Clancy's Splinter Cell Blacklist via the GFN Uplay Client
- Totally Reliable Delivery Service
To learn more about GeForce NOW visit nvidia.com/geforce-now/.