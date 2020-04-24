GeForce NOW Re-Opens EU Founders Memberships, Adds 19 Game Ready Titles

New Release:



- Satisfactory, a day-and-date release with the Steam launch



Returning to GeForce NOW:



- Black Squad

- Farm Together

- Minion Masters

- SCUM

- Terminator: Resistance

- XERA: Survival



Newly Game Ready on GeForce NOW:



- Anno 2070 via the GFN Uplay Client

- Cloudpunk

- Far Cry 4 via the GFN Epic Games Store Client

- Far Cry 5 via the GFN Epic Games Store Client

- Left 4 Dead

- Rayman Legends via the GFN Epic Game Store Client with Uplay Login

- Rules Of Survival

- South Park: The Stick of Truth via the GFN Uplay Client

- South Park: Fractured But Whole via the GFN Uplay Client

- Tale of Wuxia

- Tom Clancy's Splinter Cell Blacklist via the GFN Uplay Client

- Totally Reliable Delivery Service

NVIDIA have been working on improving server capacity and now announced that Founders memberships are once again open, priced at the same limited-time introductory offer of £4.99/5,49 per month for the first 12 months. Sign-up options and terms and conditions can be found at the GeForce NOW website . Available slots may be limited so it's probably best to act swiftly if you've tried the free option and value the service enough to warrant a paid subscription.NVIDIA Highlights is another feature slowly broadening in support on GeForce NOW. The app allows gameplay highlight videos to be recorded and shared in a wide variety of titles, and in a recent update also leveraged pattern recognition capabilities to automatically capture highlights of major in-game plays when using GFN on PC. Currentlyandboth support this feature on GFN, and NVIDIA hope to bring it to the macOS GFN client in the near future.This week GeForce NOW has also added nineteen more games to its ever-growing list of Game Ready on GeForce NOW titles. Included among them is- coinciding with its launch on Steam Early Access - and half a dozen other games which are newly returning to the platform. The full list is as follows:To learn more about GeForce NOW visit nvidia.com/geforce-now/