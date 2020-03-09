GeIL Expand Further Into UK Market With New Etailer Options

Taipei, Taiwan. March 9th, 2020 - GeIL, one of the world's leading PC components and peripheral manufacturers, is pleased to announce that they have entered a partnership with Exertis, CCL Computers, Ebuyer.com, Novatech, and Box.co to expand the GeIL brand across the United Kingdom. There are more channels to purchase GeIL's first-class product in the United Kingdom and better overall customer experience. A total win-win for PC enthusiasts.
"We are excited to have this opportunity to bring our line of popular memory products to even more customers across the United Kingdom, commented Jennifer Huang, Vice President at GeIL Memory. "We put a great deal of thought and consideration into whom we would work with, and these are all well-established and highly respected companies collaborating with us. Through this new partnership, our customers are going to get amazing access to our memory, as well as exceptional price points."
GeIL continues to build a global sales network that gives customers better access to their products. Some highlights of the GeIL memory lines include the EVO X II, EVO Spear, Super Luce series, and more are available through Exertis, CCL Computers, Ebuyer.com, Novatech, and Box.co. Warranty and after service is also provided. PC enthusiasts can expect more access to GeIL products, competitive pricing, and high-quality customer care.
For more product information, visit GeIL at http://www.geilmemory.com/
Official GeIL Retailers in the UK
CCL Computers: https://www.cclonline.com/brands/geil
Ebuyer.com: https://www.ebuyer.com/search?q=geil
Novatech: https://www.novatech.co.uk/search.html?search=geil
Box.co.uk: https://www.box.co.uk/products/keywords/geil/ex/true
