GeIL Introduces ORION Gaming Memory Series

GeIL introduces the new ORION series memory for gamers and content creators, offered in large-capacity kits using 32GB modules and speeds of up to 4000MHz. The GeIL ORION gaming memory is offered in standard and AMD edition kits. The GeIL ORION memory comes in high-speed, low-latency specifications that are perfect for heavy users like gamers and content creators.
The GeIL ORION gaming memory comes in a stylish Rust Red colour and Charcoal Grey for the AMD Edition kits. The ORIONs heat spreaders use a standard height to ensure the best compatibility with most CPU coolers and motherboard DIMM slots with zero mechanical interference. The AMD Edition is fully optimized for the latest AMD platforms with outstanding performance. The GeIL ORION is also without fancy RGB lighting, perfect for stealthy blackout builds.
Availability and Warranty
The GeIL ORION gaming memory is available in frequencies from 2666MHz to 4000MHz and densities from 8GB to 32GB. The ORION Series memory is backed with a limited lifetime warranty. For more information, see product page links below:
