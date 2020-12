GeIL Launches ORION RGB Gaming Memory for Intel and AMD Platforms

Stunning and Captivating RGB Effects

Futuristic Light Bar Design

Simply Fit in Case

Optimized for Stability and Compatibility

The GeIL ORION RGB Gaming Memory Series sports smooth RGB lighting and customizable RGB effects. It is designed to support motherboard RGB sync technologies including ASUS Aura Sync MSI Mystic Light Sync, GIGABYTE RGB Fusion 2.0, ASRock Polychrome RGB Sync, and BIOSTAR RGB SYNC.The ORION RGB’s light bar feature sci-fi elements of triangle gradient pattern along with a stealth honeycomb structure on top.The ORION RGB memory module is just 38mm in height, designed to easily fit in most computer cases with zero mechanical interference with CPU coolers.The ORION RGB Gaming Memory is strictly tested by the patented GeIL DYNA 4 SLT Tester to ensure exceptional stability and compatibility on workstations.The GeIL ORION RGB Gaming Memory is backed with a limited lifetime warranty. To learn more, please visit the product page links below: