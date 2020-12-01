GeIL Launches ORION RGB Gaming Memory for Intel and AMD Platforms

GeIL announces the new addition to its award-winning ORION product line the GeIL ORION RGB Gaming Memory. Featuring an advanced RGB LED array built on the aluminium heat spreader, the ORION RGB Gaming Memory delivers eye-catching RGB lighting, high-performance, and high-capacity to power desktop PCs for gamers, enthusiasts, and content creators. It is available in frequencies ranging from 2666MHz to 4400MHz with large capacity kits of up to 128GB (4x32GB), in Racing Red and Titanium Grey spreader colours with dual-channel and quad-channel kit options. A GeIL ORION RGB Gaming Memory AMD Edition is also launched, specially optimized to support the AMD Ryzen 5000 Series desktop processors.
Stunning and Captivating RGB EffectsThe GeIL ORION RGB Gaming Memory Series sports smooth RGB lighting and customizable RGB effects. It is designed to support motherboard RGB sync technologies including ASUS Aura Sync, MSI Mystic Light Sync, GIGABYTE RGB Fusion 2.0, ASRock Polychrome RGB Sync, and BIOSTAR RGB SYNC.
Futuristic Light Bar DesignThe ORION RGBs light bar feature sci-fi elements of triangle gradient pattern along with a stealth honeycomb structure on top.
Simply Fit in CaseThe ORION RGB memory module is just 38mm in height, designed to easily fit in most computer cases with zero mechanical interference with CPU coolers.
Optimized for Stability and CompatibilityThe ORION RGB Gaming Memory is strictly tested by the patented GeIL DYNA 4 SLT Tester to ensure exceptional stability and compatibility on workstations.
The GeIL ORION RGB Gaming Memory is backed with a limited lifetime warranty. To learn more, please visit the product page links below:
GeIL ORION RGB
GeIL ORION RGB AMD Edition