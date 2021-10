GeIL Polaris RGB DDR5 Memory For Next-Gen Platforms Now Available

GeIL's next-generation POLARIS RGB DDR5 memory features local voltage regulation based on the PMIC (Power Management IC) which provides current monitoring, offers threshold protection, and intelligent voltage and power management for a more comprehensive range of voltage tweaking and adjustment. A newly added on-die ECC function further improves data integrity and performance enhancements.GeIL POLARIS RGB DDR5 Memory fully implements the exclusive ORI (Optimized RGB Illumination) design to avoid the light bulb effect across the RGB light bar and bring the user a well-blended and fantastic RGB lighting effect. The heat spreader has three different colour themes: Racing Red, Titanium Gray, and Glacier White, which perfectly matches the fluid RGB illumination.Product: POLARIS RGBDDR Generation: DDR5Frequency: 4800MHz / 5200MHz (O.C.) / 5600MHz (O.C.)Kit Capacity: 16GB / 32GB / 64GBModule Capacity: 16GB / 32GBPackage: 1 DIMM / 2 DIMMsCAS Latency: CL 34~40Operating Voltage: 1.10V / 1.25VHeat Spreader Colours: Racing Red / Titanium Grey / Glacier WhiteCompatibility: Intel XMP 3.0 (O.C.)GeIL POLARIS RGB DDR5 Memory is now available in major retailers worldwide with speeds from 4800MHz up to 5600MHz at 1.1V/1.25V and available in capacities from 16GB up to 64GB. The new GeIL Polaris RGB DDR5 Memory is now available in the United States on GeiL’s Amazon Store GeIL POLARIS RGB DDR5 4800MHz 32GB (16GB x 2) Racing Red/Titanium Grey: $349.99