GeIL Polaris RGB DDR5 Memory For Next-Gen Platforms Now Available

GeIL is proud to announce the launch of their latest Polaris RGB DDR5 Memory providing high-speed modules ranging from 4800MHz to 5600MHz and available in large kit capacities of 16GB to 64GB with excellent heat spreader and stunning RGB illumination for gamers and PC enthusiasts.
GeIL's next-generation POLARIS RGB DDR5 memory features local voltage regulation based on the PMIC (Power Management IC) which provides current monitoring, offers threshold protection, and intelligent voltage and power management for a more comprehensive range of voltage tweaking and adjustment. A newly added on-die ECC function further improves data integrity and performance enhancements.
GeIL POLARIS RGB DDR5 Memory fully implements the exclusive ORI (Optimized RGB Illumination) design to avoid the light bulb effect across the RGB light bar and bring the user a well-blended and fantastic RGB lighting effect. The heat spreader has three different colour themes: Racing Red, Titanium Gray, and Glacier White, which perfectly matches the fluid RGB illumination.
GeIL POLARIS RGB DDR5 Memory Specifications
Product: POLARIS RGB
DDR Generation: DDR5
Frequency: 4800MHz / 5200MHz (O.C.) / 5600MHz (O.C.)
Kit Capacity: 16GB / 32GB / 64GB
Module Capacity: 16GB / 32GB
Package: 1 DIMM / 2 DIMMs
CAS Latency: CL 34~40
Operating Voltage: 1.10V / 1.25V
Heat Spreader Colours: Racing Red / Titanium Grey / Glacier White
Compatibility: Intel XMP 3.0 (O.C.)
Pricing and Availability
GeIL POLARIS RGB DDR5 Memory is now available in major retailers worldwide with speeds from 4800MHz up to 5600MHz at 1.1V/1.25V and available in capacities from 16GB up to 64GB. The new GeIL Polaris RGB DDR5 Memory is now available in the United States on GeiLs Amazon Store.
GeIL POLARIS RGB DDR5 4800MHz 32GB (16GB x 2) Racing Red/Titanium Grey: $349.99
Other kit configurations to be added in a later date.