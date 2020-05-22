GELID and CRYORIG Announces LGA 1200 Socket Support

Numerous aftermarket CPU cooler manufacturers are announcing support for the new Intel LGA 1200 socket for the 10th generation Intel Core processors and Intel Xeon W-1200 processors. GELID Solutions and CRYORIG announces full compatibility of their existing CPU coolers that support LGA 115X socket. The LGA 1200 socket uses an identical 75x75mm mounting hole spacing making the existing line-up of coolers with Socket LGA 115X support automatically compatible with the new LGA 1200 socket. Hence, no additional mounting hardware required to fully support the new socket.
GELID Solutions
GELID Solutions lists its line-up of CPU coolers that support LGA 1200 and highlights the Phantom, Phantom Black, and Sirocco as high-performance CPU coolers for the unlocked Intel Core i9-10900K, i7-10700K, and i5-10600K processors.
GELID Phantom
GELID Phantom Black
GELID Sirocco
GELID Rev.4 Tranquillo
GELID Tornado
GELID Slimhero
CRYORIG
CRYORIG announces the compatibility of its existing CPU cooler models, both air and liquid coolers, with the new LGA 1200 socket. See the list of compatible models below.
CRYORIG A40
CRYORIG A40 Ultimate
CRYORIG A80
CRYORIG R1 Ultimate
CRYORIG R1 Universal
CRYORIG C1
CRYORIG H5 Ultimate
CRYORIG H5 Universal
CRYORIG H7
CRYORIG H7 Plus
CRYORIG M9I
CRYORIG M9 Plus
CRYORIG C7
CRYORIG C7 Cu
CRYORIG C7 RGB
CRYORIG C7 G
Source: CRYORIG, GELID Solutions