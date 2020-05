GELID and CRYORIG Announces LGA 1200 Socket Support

GELID Solutions

CRYORIG

Numerous aftermarket CPU cooler manufacturers are announcing support for the new Intel LGA 1200 socket for the 10th generation Intel Core processors and Intel Xeon W-1200 processors. GELID Solutions and CRYORIG announces full compatibility of their existing CPU coolers that support LGA 115X socket. The LGA 1200 socket uses an identical 75x75mm mounting hole spacing making the existing line-up of coolers with Socket LGA 115X support automatically compatible with the new LGA 1200 socket. Hence, no additional mounting hardware required to fully support the new socket.GELID Solutions lists its line-up of CPU coolers that support LGA 1200 and highlights the Phantom, Phantom Black, and Sirocco as high-performance CPU coolers for the unlocked Intel Core i9-10900K, i7-10700K, and i5-10600K processors.CRYORIG announces the compatibility of its existing CPU cooler models, both air and liquid coolers, with the new LGA 1200 socket. See the list of compatible models below.