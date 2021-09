GELID Introduces BlackFrore CPU Cooler

The GELID BlackFrore comes with an advanced heatsink design that consists of two power heat pipes and features the Heatpipe Direct Contact (HDC) Technology to provide perfect thermal contact and facilitate heat transfer between CPU and the heat pipes. Additionally, the GELID BlackFrore introduces the High-Class Black Electrophoretic Coating to guarantee top-grade surface finishing of the heatsink, create an exceptional look and feel and improve durability.The GELID BlackFrore cooler comes with a single 92mm Smart PWM Fan with an airflow-optimized blade design. The cooler comes bundled with a high-performance GELID GC-Pro thermal compound.2 Power HeatpipesAdvanced Heatsink92mm Smart PWM FanEnhanced Mounting KitEasy InstallationLightweight and CompactHigh-Class Black Electrophoretic CoatingFull Support of TDP 65W3 Years Limited WarrantyThe GELID BlackFrore CPU cooler is now available at the GELID store for US$17 MSRP, coming soon at partner resellers including the GELID Store on Amazon