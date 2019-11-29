GELID Introduces BlackFrore CPU Cooler

GELID Solutions introduces the BlackFrore CPU Cooler a compact single tower cooler with an all-black construction and best-in-class performance. The GELID BlackFrore CPU Cooler is designed for entry-level PCs offering superior cooling performance over the stock cooling solution from AMD and Intel. The BlackFrore CPU Cooler supports the latest AMD and Intel processors and is the latest addition to the GELID GAMER product line.
The GELID BlackFrore comes with an advanced heatsink design that consists of two power heat pipes and features the Heatpipe Direct Contact (HDC) Technology to provide perfect thermal contact and facilitate heat transfer between CPU and the heat pipes. Additionally, the GELID BlackFrore introduces the High-Class Black Electrophoretic Coating to guarantee top-grade surface finishing of the heatsink, create an exceptional look and feel and improve durability.
The GELID BlackFrore cooler comes with a single 92mm Smart PWM Fan with an airflow-optimized blade design. The cooler comes bundled with a high-performance GELID GC-Pro thermal compound.
GELID BlackFrore Features
2 Power Heatpipes
Advanced Heatsink
92mm Smart PWM Fan
Enhanced Mounting Kit
Easy Installation
Lightweight and Compact
High-Class Black Electrophoretic Coating
Full Support of TDP 65W
3 Years Limited Warranty
Pricing and Availability
The GELID BlackFrore CPU cooler is now available at the GELID store for US$17 MSRP, coming soon at partner resellers including the GELID Store on Amazon.