GELID Introduces Lumen RGB RAM Memory Cooler

Lumen makes RGB simple and cool. You can install it quickly, power up its RGB module on any motherboard and explore vivid RGB effects paired with enhanced cooling and overclocking for your DRAM set, said Gebhard Scherrer, Sales Director of GELID Solutions Ltd.

The GELID Lumen RGB RAM Memory Cooler comes in kits of two, bundled with thermal pads. The GELID Lumens is available in black and red coloured heatsinks and has an MSRP of US$9.99 / 8.99. Learn more about the Lumen RGB RAM memory cooler kit at the GELID website