GELID Introduces Lumen RGB RAM Memory Cooler

GELID Solutions introduces the Lumen RGB RAM memory cooling kit, compatible with DDR2, DDR3, and DDR4 desktop memory modules. The GELID Lumen is an easy way of upgrading the cooling and aesthetics of your desktop memory modules. The Lumens RGB function is fully automatic and independent, powered by a 3-pin fan power connector. Hence, the GELID Lumen doesnt support RGB sync technologies.
The GELID Lumens RGB RAM memory cooler has a simple and straightforward installation. With improved cooling efficiency, the GELID Lumens enables memory higher overclocking and delivers spectacular RGB lighting that will fit most gaming PC setups.
Lumen makes RGB simple and cool. You can install it quickly, power up its RGB module on any motherboard and explore vivid RGB effects paired with enhanced cooling and overclocking for your DRAM set, said Gebhard Scherrer, Sales Director of GELID Solutions Ltd.
Pricing and Availability
The GELID Lumen RGB RAM Memory Cooler comes in kits of two, bundled with thermal pads. The GELID Lumens is available in black and red coloured heatsinks and has an MSRP of US$9.99 / 8.99. Learn more about the Lumen RGB RAM memory cooler kit at the GELID website.
Source: GELID