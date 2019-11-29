GELID Introduces SLIM SILENCE AM4 Low-Profile CPU Cooler

SLIM SILENCE AM4 is slim, lightweight and silent. Built with the supercharged double heatpipe and optimized heatsink, it delivers exceptional cooling performance and ensures fine-tuned compatibility for your Slim PC, said Gebhard Scherrer, Sales Director of GELID Solutions Ltd.

The GELID SLIM SILENCE AM4 low-profile CPU cooler is available now at partner resellers with an MSRP of US$22/EUR 19.