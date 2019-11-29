GELID Introduces SLIM SILENCE AM4 Low-Profile CPU Cooler

GELID introduces the latest 1U low-profile CPU cooler for the AMD AM4 mainstream socket the GELID SLIM SILENCE AM4. Designed for HTPCs, Panel PC, and 1U Server, the GELID SLIM SILENCE AM4 is just 28mm in height which fits in most slim-type chassis. It comes with a double heatpipe integrated into the heatsink base cooled by a silent 65mm frameless PWM fan with ball bearing that runs at minimal noise will delivering sufficient airflow.
The GELID SLIM SILENCE AM4 CPU cooler only weighs 206 grams with enhanced compatibility with lightweight Panel PC and Car PC applications. The low-profile cooler supports AM4 AMD Ryzen processors with TDP up to 85W. The cooler is RoHS and WEEE conform and carries a 5-year warranty from GELID.
SLIM SILENCE AM4 is slim, lightweight and silent. Built with the supercharged double heatpipe and optimized heatsink, it delivers exceptional cooling performance and ensures fine-tuned compatibility for your Slim PC, said Gebhard Scherrer, Sales Director of GELID Solutions Ltd.
Pricing and Availability
The GELID SLIM SILENCE AM4 low-profile CPU cooler is available now at partner resellers with an MSRP of US$22/EUR 19.