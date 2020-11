GELID Intros LUX Tri-Colour LED Ring Light For Content Creators

“The ring light technology is indispensable to provide diffuse lighting, reduce shadows and offer uniform glow. LUX Ring Light gives you a perfect light source for live streams, podcasts, Zoom meetings, photography, and videography”, said Gebhard Scherrer, Sales Director of GELID Solutions Ltd.

120 Ultra Bright LEDs3 Colour Temperatures (Warm, Daylight, Cool)10 Brightness LevelsQuick & Easy SetupSuction Cup, Tripod or Spring Clamp MountsUSB Controller IncludedColour Temperature (K): 2700-7000Light Ring Diameter (mm): 260No. of LEDs: 120Power Draw (W): 12.5Power Input: USDB DC 5VThickness (mm): 25Weight (g): 455The GELID LUX Tri-Colour LED Ring Light is now available at the recently launched GELID Store for 18.99 USD / 15.99 EUR MSRP.