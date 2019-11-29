GELID Intros LUX Tri-Colour LED Ring Light For Content Creators

GELID Solutions introduces the LUX Tri-Colour LED Ring Light, the perfect light source for live streaming, podcasts, virtual meetings, photography & videography, and webinars. The GELID LUX is packed with 120 ultra-bright LEDs designed in a circular array and supports adjustable colour options to help content creators with video recording or streaming and photography.
The GELID LUX comes with a suction cup stand, a special goose-neck tube phone holder, and a 360° rotatable ring head. An optional tripod is available with a maximum height adjustment of 185cm and comes with an extra-large spring clamp designed for thick surfaces.
The ring light technology is indispensable to provide diffuse lighting, reduce shadows and offer uniform glow. LUX Ring Light gives you a perfect light source for live streams, podcasts, Zoom meetings, photography, and videography, said Gebhard Scherrer, Sales Director of GELID Solutions Ltd.
GELID LUX Tri-Colour LED Ring Light Features
120 Ultra Bright LEDs
3 Colour Temperatures (Warm, Daylight, Cool)
10 Brightness Levels
Quick & Easy Setup
Suction Cup, Tripod or Spring Clamp Mounts
USB Controller Included
Specifications
Colour Temperature (K): 2700-7000
Light Ring Diameter (mm): 260
No. of LEDs: 120
Power Draw (W): 12.5
Power Input: USDB DC 5V
Thickness (mm): 25
Weight (g): 455
Pricing and Availability
The GELID LUX Tri-Colour LED Ring Light is now available at the recently launched GELID Store for 18.99 USD / 15.99 EUR MSRP.