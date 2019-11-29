GELID Intros LUX Tri-Colour LED Ring Light For Content Creators

The ring light technology is indispensable to provide diffuse lighting, reduce shadows and offer uniform glow. LUX Ring Light gives you a perfect light source for live streams, podcasts, Zoom meetings, photography, and videography, said Gebhard Scherrer, Sales Director of GELID Solutions Ltd.

120 Ultra Bright LEDs3 Colour Temperatures (Warm, Daylight, Cool)10 Brightness LevelsQuick & Easy SetupSuction Cup, Tripod or Spring Clamp MountsUSB Controller IncludedColour Temperature (K): 2700-7000Light Ring Diameter (mm): 260No. of LEDs: 120Power Draw (W): 12.5Power Input: USDB DC 5VThickness (mm): 25Weight (g): 455The GELID LUX Tri-Colour LED Ring Light is now available at the recently launched GELID Store for 18.99 USD / 15.99 EUR MSRP.