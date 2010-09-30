GELID Launches Amber 8 Pro ARGB and Fan Controller with Remote

Gelid Solutions today announced the release of the new Amber Controller Unit. The GELID Amber 8 Pro is a product of GELID Solutions Amber product line.
Featuring 366 preprogrammed RGB lighting modes, GELID Amber 8 Pro controls up to 8 fans, 10 LED strips, or other Addressable RGB (ARGB) devices. It comes with 21-key RF Remote Control for convenient operation, PWM input for seamless PWM controls, and SATA Power Connector for stable power output. Also, the RF remote control can be used to control the speed of the PWM fans. Built-in magnets make installation as quick as a few seconds. When connected to compatible motherboards, ASUS, MSI, or ASRock, ARGB hub functionality can also be accessed via the 3 Pin ARGB Sync input. In order to provide reliable power output, a SATA power connector is used, which delivers 85W maximum power and supports ARGB devices with up to 120 LEDs onboard each channel to illuminate and control.
Tech Specs
Controller Unit
ARGB Outputs: 10 x 3-pin ARGB Header
ARGB Voltage (V): 5
Controllable PWM Ports: 5
Dimensions (mm): 130 x 76 x 17
Per-Channel PWM Fan Current (A): max. 1
Per-Channel ARGB Fan Current (A): max. 1
Power Draw (W): max. 85
Power Supply: SATA Connector
PWM Fan Outputs: 8 x 4-pin PWM Fan Header
PWM Fan Voltage (V): 12
Weight (g): 104.5
Remote Control Specs
Dimensions (mm): 86 x 40 x 7
Number of Keys: 21
Number of RGB Modes: 366
Remote Control: Radio Frequency (RF 433M)
Remote Control Range (m): 8
RGB Switching Speed Levels: 8
Static Brightness Levels: 8
Weight (g): 15
Pricing, Availability, and Warranty
The GELID Amber 8 Pro Controller Unit is backed with a 2-year warranty, now available at the GELID store for US$22.