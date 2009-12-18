GELID Launches ASTRA ARGB Extension Cables

GELID introduces the ASTRA ARGB Extension Cable Series featuring sophisticated lighting and 18 AWG multilayer single sleeved wiring. The cable set includes a 24-pin ATX motherboard cable extension, a dual 8-pin PCIe power extension cable for graphics cards, and an 8-pin ATX power extension cable for the motherboard.
The GELID ASTRA comes with a special braided fibre-optic module and 24 ultra-bright RGB LEDs (16
RGB LEDs in the 8-Pin/16-Pin cable version) boasting unboundedly vivid RGB lighting. The GELID ASTRA ARGB extension cables support the standard power supply connectors and standard 3-pin ARGB connectors. The cable wiring is built upon 18 AWG copper wires and uses multilayer single sleeving for improved reliability, heat resistance, and power efficiency.
Supporting standard 3-pin ARGB connection, the GELID ASTRA ARGB Extensions Cables support motherboard RGB sync technologies including the ASUS Aura Sync, MSI Mystic Light Sync, GIGABYTE RGB Fusion, and ASRock Polychrome RGB Sync. Additionally, the cables come with 3-pin ARGB daisy-chain connectors on both ends to facilitate ARGB connections better.
GELID ASTRA 24-Pin ATX Cable (CA-RGB-24P-01) ATX Motherboard Connector
GELID ASTRA Dual 8-Pin GPU Cable (CA-RGB-16P-01) Dual PCI-E Power Connector
GELID ASTRA 8-Pin ATX Cable (CA-RGB-8P-01) CPU Power Connector
GELID ASTRA Dual 8-Pin GPU Cable (CA-RGB-16P-01) Dual PCI-E Power Connector
GELID ASTRA 8-Pin ATX Cable (CA-RGB-8P-01) CPU Power Connector
GELID ASTRA ARGB Cable Specifications
ASTRA (CA-RGB-24P-01) 24-pin ATX ARGB Sleeved Extension Cable
AWG Wire Size: 18
Cable Connector: 24-Pin PSU Header
Cable length: 200mm
LED Connector: 3-Pin Addressable RGB Header (5V)
LED Current: 1.5A
LED Voltage: 5V
Optical Mesh length: 190mm
Dimensions: 200x20x50mm
Weight: 190 grams
Warranty: 1 Year
ASTRA (CA-RGB-16P-01) Dual 8-Pin GPU Cable ARGB Sleeved Extension Cable
AWG Wire Size: 18
Cable Connector: Dual 8-Pin PCI-e Header
Cabel length: 300mm
LED Connector: 3-Pin Addressable RGB Header (5V)
LED Current: 1.5A
LED Voltage: 5V
Optical Mesh length: 215mm
Dimensions (mm): 300x20x25
Weight: 170 grams
Warranty: 1 Year
ASTRA(CA-RGB-8P-01) 8-pin ATX ARGB Sleeved Extension Cable
AWG Wire Size: 18
Cable Connector: 8-Pin CPU Header
Cabel length: 300mm
LED Connector: 3-Pin Addressable RGB Header (5V)
LED Current: 1.5A
LED Voltage: 5V
Optical Mesh length: 215mm
Dimensions: 300x20x25mm
Weight: 140 grams
Warranty: 1 Year
ASTRA (CA-RGB-24P-01) 24-pin ATX ARGB Sleeved Extension Cable
AWG Wire Size: 18
Cable Connector: 24-Pin PSU Header
Cable length: 200mm
LED Connector: 3-Pin Addressable RGB Header (5V)
LED Current: 1.5A
LED Voltage: 5V
Optical Mesh length: 190mm
Dimensions: 200x20x50mm
Weight: 190 grams
Warranty: 1 Year
ASTRA (CA-RGB-16P-01) Dual 8-Pin GPU Cable ARGB Sleeved Extension Cable
AWG Wire Size: 18
Cable Connector: Dual 8-Pin PCI-e Header
Cabel length: 300mm
LED Connector: 3-Pin Addressable RGB Header (5V)
LED Current: 1.5A
LED Voltage: 5V
Optical Mesh length: 215mm
Dimensions (mm): 300x20x25
Weight: 170 grams
Warranty: 1 Year
ASTRA(CA-RGB-8P-01) 8-pin ATX ARGB Sleeved Extension Cable
AWG Wire Size: 18
Cable Connector: 8-Pin CPU Header
Cabel length: 300mm
LED Connector: 3-Pin Addressable RGB Header (5V)
LED Current: 1.5A
LED Voltage: 5V
Optical Mesh length: 215mm
Dimensions: 300x20x25mm
Weight: 140 grams
Warranty: 1 Year
Pricing and Availability
The GELID ASTRA ARGB Sleeved Extension Cables are now available at the GELID Store. See pricing below.
GELID ASTRA 24-PIN (CA-RGB-24P-01): USD 43.99 / Euro 35.99
GELID ASTRA 8-PIN (CA-RGB-8P-01): USD 38.99 / Euro 31.99
GELID ASTRA DUAL 8-PIN GPU CABLE (CA-RGB-16P-01): USD 37.99 / Euro 30.99
Learn more about the GELID ASTRA ARGB Extension Cable Series at GELID Solutions