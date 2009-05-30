GELID Launches BATTLE STATION X Chassis

For gamers, details matter. BATTLE STATION X is energized to pursue perfection in every aspect. And you can craft a perfect home for your gaming rig with it, said Gebhard Scherrer, Sales Director of GELID Solutions Ltd.

Body Colour: BlackChassis Dimensions (mm): 370 x 204 x 435 (DWH)Expansion Slots: 7Front Bezel: Tempered GlassIO Ports: 1 x USB 3.0, 2 x USB 2.0, 1 x HDA, 1 x MicMotherboard Support: Mini-ITX, Micro-ATX, ATXMaximum Fans: 6 x 120mmSide Panel: Tempered GlassMaximum Radiator Support: 360mmCPU Cooler Maximum Height (mm): 165GPU Maximum Length (mm): 290PSU Maximum Length (mm): 210The GELID BATTLE STATION X chassis is available now and has an MSRP of USD 85.99 or Euro 79.99. Learn more at GELIDSolutions.com Source: GELID Solutions