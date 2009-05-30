GELID Launches BATTLE STATION X Chassis

GELID launches the BATTLE STATION X desktop chassis for PC gamers and tech enthusiasts. The BATTLE STATION X is part of GELIDs GAMER product line which consists of products that specifically target gamers. The BATTLE STATION X offers an extended space to create a high-performance gaming PC setup having support for up to 360mm radiators for either all-in-one watercoolers or full-pledged custom water-cooling solutions. The chassis comes with a large tempered glass side panel and a curved tempered glass front panel. The BATTLE STATION X has multiple storage options that support up to three 3.5 HDDs and two 2.5 SSDs.
For gamers, details matter. BATTLE STATION X is energized to pursue perfection in every aspect. And you can craft a perfect home for your gaming rig with it, said Gebhard Scherrer, Sales Director of GELID Solutions Ltd.
Quick Specs
Body Colour: Black
Chassis Dimensions (mm): 370 x 204 x 435 (DWH)
Expansion Slots: 7
Front Bezel: Tempered Glass
IO Ports: 1 x USB 3.0, 2 x USB 2.0, 1 x HDA, 1 x Mic
Motherboard Support: Mini-ITX, Micro-ATX, ATX
Maximum Fans: 6 x 120mm
Side Panel: Tempered Glass
Maximum Radiator Support: 360mm
CPU Cooler Maximum Height (mm): 165
GPU Maximum Length (mm): 290
PSU Maximum Length (mm): 210
The GELID BATTLE STATION X chassis is available now and has an MSRP of USD 85.99 or Euro 79.99. Learn more at GELIDSolutions.com.
Source: GELID Solutions