GELID Launches STELLA RGB Case Fan

STELLA is crafted for gamers, modders, and RGB enthusiasts. Vibrant design, robust build and low noise operation all make it a perfect gear to lit up your system with stellar RGB lights, said Gebhard

Scherrer, Sales Director of GELID Solutions Ltd.

The GELID STELLA introduces a perfect mixture of top-notch technologies and vivid design. It comes with 8 hub-mounted ARGB LEDs and 16 frame-mounted independent ARGB LEDs to illuminate stylish Dual Ring Lighting and create spectacular RGB effects. The fan also boasts Double Ball Bearing which adds to improve mechanics and ensures ultra-durable functioning and features the new high-airflow optimized impeller to deliver enhanced cooling. The carefully designed PWM IC, a core part of STELLA, eliminates any clicking noise. Additionally, the intelligent GELID PWM (Pulse Width Module) drives the fan in an extended speed range from 500 RPM to 1600 RPM, it constantly keeps the fan silent but accelerates speed whenever higher airflow is needed.The GELID STELLA fan is RoHS and WEEE conform and carries a 3-year warranty.The GELID STELLA (single-pack) is available now and has an MSRP of USD 9.99. Learn more about the GELID STELLA case fan at GelidSolutions.com