GELID Presents APEX Wireless Ergonomic Mouse

GELID presents the APEX 2.4GHz wireless mouse featuring a vertically elevated ergonomic design for a more natural hand posture. The GELID APEXs scientifically designed upright shape improved comfort and ergonomics to minimize muscle strain and stress acquired in working in front of a computer for hours. With a more comfortable hand posture, it also aims to improve accuracy and productivity making it ideal for gaming and creative content creation.
The GELID APEX wireless mouse uses a precise optical sensor with up to 1600 DPI that works on any surface including glass. The APEX mouse features an optimal size and weight with an anti-slide coating offering a secured grip. Aside from the standard buttons, it comes with additional Next/Previous navigation buttons to assist users in day-to-day computing. The APEX wireless mouse works with all major operating systems including Windows, Linux, and MacOS.
GELID APEX Wireless Mouse Specifications
Battery: 2X AAA (not included)
Buttons: Left/Right, Scroll Wheel, DPI, Next/Previous
Dimensions (mm): 125x75x65
Interface: Wireless 2.4GHz USB Receiver
Sensor: High Precision Optical Sensor 800/1200/1600 DPI
Warranty: 2 Years
Weight (grams): 95
GELID offers the APEX wireless mouse in two models the APEX Wireless Left-Handed (VM-01-B) and the APEX Wireless Right-Handed (VM-01). Now available in partner resellers with an MSRP of US$19.99/14.99EUR. Learn more about the GELID APEX Wireless Mouse here.