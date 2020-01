GELID Presents APEX Wireless Ergonomic Mouse

GELID APEX Wireless Mouse Specifications

Battery: 2X AAA (not included)

Buttons: Left/Right, Scroll Wheel, DPI, Next/Previous

Dimensions (mm): 125x75x65

Interface: Wireless 2.4GHz USB Receiver

Sensor: High Precision Optical Sensor 800/1200/1600 DPI

Warranty: 2 Years

Weight (grams): 95

GELID offers the APEX wireless mouse in two models – the APEX Wireless Left-Handed (VM-01-B) and the APEX Wireless Right-Handed (VM-01). Now available in partner resellers with an MSRP of US$19.99/14.99EUR. Learn more about the GELID APEX Wireless Mouse here.