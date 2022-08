GELID Presents GALE and GALE EXTREME Mining-Oriented Cooling Fans

Gelid Solutions is excited to introduce the “The Ultimate Mining Fan” GALE and GALE EXTREME, designed to maximize cooling capabilities by combining modern technologies with exceptional hardware, the gale series looks to outcompete all of its competitors. Both high-performing fans contain a double ball bearing system and an optimized impeller to improve reliability and airflow. Also, a pre-installed Fan Grill is added to avoid damaging the fan blades. Its impressive specifications are worthy of any miners who value efficiency to give it a try.Comes with a max airflow of 110 (CFM) for cooling, fan max current of 0.55 (A) with a fan connector of four Pin PWM, max noise level 45 (dBa) also with a power draw of max. 7 (W), static pressure of 12 (mmH2O), and a Fan Speed of 500 – 3500 (RPM).Comes with a max airflow of 195 (CFM) for maximum cooling, fan max current of 2.8 (A) with a fan connector of four Pin PWM, max noise level 60 (dBa) also with a power draw of max. 33.6 (W), static pressure of 24 (mmH2O), and a Fan Speed of 500 – 6000 (RPM).The GELID GALE and GELID GALE EXTREME fans are now available at the GELID store for $19.99 and $24.99, respectively.