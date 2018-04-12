GELID Presents GALE and GALE EXTREME Mining-Oriented Cooling Fans

GELID Solutions presents the new Gale and Gale Extreme performance mining-oriented cooling fans. The GELID GALE and GELID GALE EXTREME, under the new GELID Gale series, are designed to be the ultimate mining cooling fans that deliver maximum airflow for their class. Both in 120mm fan form factors, the GELID GALE is rated for up to 3500 RPM delivering a maximum airflow of 110 CFM while the GELID GALE EXTREME is rated for up to 6000 RPM delivers a maximum airflow of 195 CFM. Both GALE fans come with a fan grill to protect the fan blades from fingers and components while in operation.
GELIDs Take on the GALE Series
Gelid Solutions is excited to introduce the The Ultimate Mining Fan GALE and GALE EXTREME, designed to maximize cooling capabilities by combining modern technologies with exceptional hardware, the gale series looks to outcompete all of its competitors. Both high-performing fans contain a double ball bearing system and an optimized impeller to improve reliability and airflow. Also, a pre-installed Fan Grill is added to avoid damaging the fan blades. Its impressive specifications are worthy of any miners who value efficiency to give it a try.
GELID GALE
Comes with a max airflow of 110 (CFM) for cooling, fan max current of 0.55 (A) with a fan connector of four Pin PWM, max noise level 45 (dBa) also with a power draw of max. 7 (W), static pressure of 12 (mmH2O), and a Fan Speed of 500 3500 (RPM).
GELID GALE EXTREME
Comes with a max airflow of 195 (CFM) for maximum cooling, fan max current of 2.8 (A) with a fan connector of four Pin PWM, max noise level 60 (dBa) also with a power draw of max. 33.6 (W), static pressure of 24 (mmH2O), and a Fan Speed of 500 6000 (RPM).
Pricing and Availability
The GELID GALE and GELID GALE EXTREME fans are now available at the GELID store for $19.99 and $24.99, respectively.