GELID Releases STELLA FROST 120mm Fan

Key Features

The STELLA FROST features 8 hub-mounted ARGB LEDs and 16 frame-mounted ARGB LEDs to illuminate in stylish Dual Ring Lighting and create the Icy Assembly with its neat all-white frame. Also, the fan uses Double Ball Bearings for improved lifespan, and dual ARGB cabling with male-plug adapter integrated to facilitate connection of multiple fans in your system. The STELLA FROST supports popular motherboard RGB sync technologies including ASUS Aura Sync , ASRock Polychrome Sync, MSI Mystic Light Sync, and GIGABYTE RGB Fusion.High-bright individually addressable LEDs for a stunningly vivid RGB Lighting experience.Limitless dynamic colour modes and RGB effects via independent hub-mounted and ring-mounted LED arrays.The new optimized blade for higher airflow and lesser noise.Enhanced motor driver circuitry to eliminate clicking noise.Carefully selected top-quality ball bearings for ultra-durable operation.Extended speed range 500 – 1600 RPM.All modern motherboards with RGB Sync controls and 5V Addressable RGB (ARGB) headers are supported.The GELID STELLA FROST is now available in single packs at the GELID Store for US$11.