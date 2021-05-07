GELID Releases STELLA FROST 120mm Fan

GELID releases the STELLA FROST Fan GELIDs latest 120mm case fan featuring the Icy Frame Assembly and sophisticated addressable RGB lighting. The GELID STELLA FROST would be the perfect cooling fan that will complement PC builds with the G.SKILL Trident Z Royal and Trident Z Royal Elite memory with its similar crystal-like aesthetics. The STELLA FROST is the latest addition to the GELID Solutions GAMER product line.
The STELLA FROST features 8 hub-mounted ARGB LEDs and 16 frame-mounted ARGB LEDs to illuminate in stylish Dual Ring Lighting and create the Icy Assembly with its neat all-white frame. Also, the fan uses Double Ball Bearings for improved lifespan, and dual ARGB cabling with male-plug adapter integrated to facilitate connection of multiple fans in your system. The STELLA FROST supports popular motherboard RGB sync technologies including ASUS Aura Sync, ASRock Polychrome Sync, MSI Mystic Light Sync, and GIGABYTE RGB Fusion.
Key Features24 ARGB LEDs
High-bright individually addressable LEDs for a stunningly vivid RGB Lighting experience.
Dual Ring Lighting
Limitless dynamic colour modes and RGB effects via independent hub-mounted and ring-mounted LED arrays.
Airflow Optimized
The new optimized blade for higher airflow and lesser noise.
Noiseless Motor Drive IC
Enhanced motor driver circuitry to eliminate clicking noise.
Double Ball Bearing
Carefully selected top-quality ball bearings for ultra-durable operation.
Wide Range RPM
Extended speed range 500 1600 RPM.
Broad Compatibility
All modern motherboards with RGB Sync controls and 5V Addressable RGB (ARGB) headers are supported.
Pricing and Availability
The GELID STELLA FROST is now available in single packs at the GELID Store for US$11.