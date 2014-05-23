Genesis HOLM 320 RGB White Gaming Desk Launched

Genesis launches the HOLM 320 RGB White - a stylish and functional gaming desk for creating the perfect gaming battle station. The Genesis HOLM 320 RGB White gaming desk is solid and stylish with a spacious 120cm x 60cm tabletop made from an MDF board. The tabletop is covered with a carbon veneer for a durable and water-resistant surface. The gaming desk sports an elevated mount for a gaming monitor which saves space on the desk.
The Genesis HOLM 320 RGB White gaming desk also sports holders for cups and headphones as well as a stand for controllers. To fit modern users with the latest-generation gadgets and devices, the gaming desk comes with a built-in wireless charging pad - users can charge wireless charging-enabled phones and other devices by simply placing them on the desk's wireless charging pad. Cable organization is supported by a three USB 3.0 hub with cable channels. The set is completed with remotely controlled LED illumination with a number of programmed modes and effects. These will illuminate the Genesis HOLM 320 RGB gaming desk to create a unique gaming environment.
Specifications
Table-top size: 120 cm x 60 cm
Table-top height: 75 cm
Materials: MDF board (top), metal (frame)
Color: White
Holders: cup, headphones, gamepads
Shelves: screen, power strip
Additions: Included 10W wireless charger, USB hub with three USB 3.0 ports, cable organization system
Table-top size: 120 cm x 60 cm
Table-top height: 75 cm
Materials: MDF board (top), metal (frame)
Color: White
Holders: cup, headphones, gamepads
Shelves: screen, power strip
Additions: Included 10W wireless charger, USB hub with three USB 3.0 ports, cable organization system
Pricing
The Genesis HOLM 320 RGB White gaming desk has a suggested retail price of 239.99/$279.99.