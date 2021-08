Genesis HOLM 320 RGB White Gaming Desk Launched

Specifications

Table-top size: 120 cm x 60 cm

Table-top height: 75 cm

Materials: MDF board (top), metal (frame)

Color: White

Holders: cup, headphones, gamepads

Shelves: screen, power strip

Additions: Included 10W wireless charger, USB hub with three USB 3.0 ports, cable organization system

The Genesis HOLM 320 RGB White gaming desk also sports holders for cups and headphones as well as a stand for controllers. To fit modern users with the latest-generation gadgets and devices, the gaming desk comes with a built-in wireless charging pad - users can charge wireless charging-enabled phones and other devices by simply placing them on the desk's wireless charging pad. Cable organization is supported by a three USB 3.0 hub with cable channels. The set is completed with remotely controlled LED illumination with a number of programmed modes and effects. These will illuminate the Genesis HOLM 320 RGB gaming desk to create a unique gaming environment.The Genesis HOLM 320 RGB White gaming desk has a suggested retail price of 239.99/$279.99.