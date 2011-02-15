Genesis Intro The Nitro 890 Gaming Chair

- Cover: fabric and eco-leather

- Available Colors: black/red

- Maximum Load: 150 kg (gas spring: class 4)

- Cushions: head

- Lumbar Area Regulation: yes



- Armchair Height: 125 - 131 cm

- Back Height: 84.5 cm

- Back Width: 56.5 cm

- Seat Height: 45 - 51 cm

- Seat Width: 56.5 cm

- Seat Depth: 52 cm



- Wheels: 60 mm diameter



- Weight: 22.5 kg

Todayare launching the latest in their expanding gaming peripheral line-up. Thegaming armchair is a metal design filled with cold foam. The backrest and the seat are covered with an abrasion-resistant material, which translates into proper ventilation in all conditions. Its profiled backrest with a regulated support of the lumbar area and an ergonomic head cushion provides all sensitive body parts with optimal conditions.The Genesis Nitro 890 gaming armchair is equipped with a mechanism with a rocking function and a position lock for any angle, as well as the option to change the angle of the backrest. Users can configure the height of the seat to their height. The armrests are comfortable and can be set to three different directions. A wide seat with red trimming and eco-leather elements is supported by a riser that can withstand up to 150 kg.The designers made sure that the metal structure is durable, and its cold foam filling translates into prolonged duration of use. The armchair can be moved on large wheels. It is covered with plastic that will not scratch surfaces. The whole set weighs 22.5 kg.Potential buyers will not have to wait long -the Genesis Nitro 890 gaming armchair will be available at the stores in the coming days. Its price is set at 359 / 389$.