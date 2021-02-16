Genesis Introduce the Helium 800, 2.1 Speakers with Bluetooth & ARGB Lighting

28th May 2022 - Genesis, creators of a wide range of gaming accessories, are expanding one of its strongest products lineups with a new flagship model. The Helium 800 BT speakers not only have great specs, but also boast impressive ARGB illumination.
The Genesis Helium 800 BT is a 2.1 speaker set with 60 W RMS power, distinguished by its 100 Hz 20 kHz frequency response. Each set is equipped with Bluetooth communication as well as an optical (Toslink) and RCA input. The manufacturer added a controlling remote to the set, but it also includes a special panel on the subwoofer which allows a user to change the volume and bass characteristics. The speakers also can operate in an ECO mode, which automatically switches them to standby mode when they are not being used.
The Genesis Helium 800 BT set is designed not only for users who value good sound quality, but also for owners who would like their audio hardware to fit their PC build. An ARGB illumination system allows users to control the lighting system with the use of the PC motherboard, and is compatible with Polychrome RGB, Mystic Light Sync, RGB Fusion, and AuraSync software.
Technical specifications:
RMS power:- 60 W (2 x 15 W + 30 W)
Frequency:- 100 Hz 20 kHz
PC communication:- Cable / Bluetooth
Connections:-
- Audio: RCA, minijack 3.5 mm, Toslink
- ARGB: USB, 3-pin 5 V
Size:
- Satellite: 180 x 110 x 113 mm
- Subwoofer: 255 x 250 x 235 mm
Cord length:
- Between speakers: 135 cm
- Signal: 110 cm
- Power: 135 cm
The Genesis Helium 800 BT has a suggested retail price of 109 / 129$. More information is available on the product page.