Genesis Introduce the Irid 505 White ARGB PC Case

- Format: ATX midi tower

- Dimensions: 447 x 220 x 510 mm

- Materials: SPCC steel, ABS, hardened glass

- Weight: 6.95 kg

- Supported motherboard formats: ATX, micro-ATX, mini-ITX

- Max. CPU cooling height: 165 mm

- Max. GPU length: 380 mm

- Max. PSU length: 190 mm

- PCI-E extension slots: 8

- 2.5 bays: 5 + 2

- 3.5 bays: 2



- Space for additional fans:

-- 3 x 120/140 mm on the front panel (3 x 120 mm with ARGB illumination included)

-- 2 x 120/140 mm on the top panel

-- 1 x 120 mm on the back panel (1 x 120 mm with ARGB illumination included)



- Compatibility with water cooling: yes

-- up to 280 mm at the front

-- up to 280 mm on the top

-- up to 120 mm in the back



- Ports:

-- 2 x USB 3.0

-- 2 x USB 2.0

-- 1 x headphones port

-- 1 x microphone jack

, a company best known for its range of affordable peripherals, is today launching the latest in their range of PC enclosures. Theis an all-white variant of their mainstream Irid 505 , a chassis designed for ATX systems with a few stylish flourishes that shows off internal components and provides modest cooling features for a wide audience. This white interior and exterior model with internal illumination is available for $119.99/109.00.The case features a perforated front facia to promote good air flow and hardened glass side panel to display your high-performance components. Users with a creative outlook will find the white interior and exterior to be a great blank canvas on which to stamp their own personality, while ARGB illumination will make for an attractive aesthetic no matter your talents.Cooling can be augmented by additional 120/140mm fans beyond the four 120mm included, anti-dust filters on intakes will help to keep the interior clean, and plenty of cable channels will keep the build un-cluttered. Up to five SSDs are supported with conventional mounting as well as two 3.5" HDDs or an additional two SSDs.Conventional and AIO water cooling is supported by mounting positions for up to 280mm radiators in the roof and front, while a single 120mm radiator can be mounted at the rear. Front panel connectors are solid, offering two USB 3.0 ports, two USB 2.0 ports and two HD audio jacks (for stereo audio and microphone-in).Alternatively, a different aesthetic option is available in the form of the Irid 505 White . This model has a black interior with white exterior accent panels for a monochromatic colour-scheme out of the box. Dimensions and features are broadly identical with the exceptions of including only two non-LED fans with the case, contributing to its more affordable price point of $89.99/79.99.More information on the Genesis Irid 505 White ARGB and non-ARGB PC chassis, as well as a handful of other case models, can be found at http://genesis-zone.com