Genesis Introduce the Neon 600 Headset

30th October 2020 - The Genesis Neon 600 RGB is a gaming headset for players who want to feel comfortable and stand out from the crowd. The set draws attention with RGB illumination which can be controlled without additional software, while other aspects translate to a headset that promotes ease of use.
The Genesis Neon 600 RGB gaming headset is a comfortable and effective device. Gamers can use RGB illumination to better express themselves and can configure it without the use of any additional software. One of the earpieces is equipped with a button allowing selection of one of ten illumination colors, a non-standard feature for USB RGB headsets in particular.
The Genesis Neon 600 RGB is equipped with a band that adjusts to the head of the wearer which, just like the foam earmuffs, is trimmed with eco-leather. With 50 mm transducers, the headset provides clear, detailed, and properly positioned sound. Sound volume can be adjusted with a wheel placed on one of the earmuffs.
This headset is also equipped with an integrated, omni-directional microphone; users can adjust its position according to their preferences thanks to an elastic arm. PC connection is via two mini-jack 3.5 mm plugs, while an auxiliary USB connection powers and offers control for the RGB lighting. The 2.3 m cord has a textile braid to provide better durability.
The Genesis Neon 600 RGB gaming headset will be available for purchase the coming days with an MSRP of around 36,99 / US$39.99. More information is available at https://genesis-zone.com/product/neon-600-rgb.
Technical specification:
model:- Neon 600 RGB
headset type:- overhead, earmuffs
transducers:- 50 mm, dynamic
frequency:- 20 Hz - 20 kHz
impedance:- 32 Ohms
dynamics:- 108 dB
microphone:
- sensitivity: -48 dB
- frequency: 100 Hz - 20 kHz
interface:
- Audio: 2x mini-jack 3.5 mm (3 pole)
- Power:- 1 x USB
- cable: 2.3 m braided
