Genesis Launch the Radium 300 XLR, a 'Studio Microphone for Everyone'

PRESS RELEASE
October 26th 2020 - More and more often we create content, run webinars, while videoconferences are replacing meetings at the office. We require and expect more, also on the issue of sound. The Genesis Radium 300 XLR studio microphone is here to fulfil those needs.
Genesis says that the Radium 300 XLR is a professional studio microphone, thanks to its 30 Hz - 16 kHz frequency range and high sensitivity it provides high quality, clear sound. Its cardioid character filters background noise, recording the sounds only directed at the microphone. Parents of noisy children and owners of loud mechanical keyboards will surely appreciate this feature.
The Genesis Radium 300 XLR microphone is sold with a set of accessories which simplify installation and use. Its regulated, metal arm guarantees installation flexibility. Mounting the microphone from the top or down should not be any challenge. The set also includes an anti-vibration holder, a foam anti-noise cover, and a pop filter. These elements provide high quality, clean sound, which is so important for content creators and remote employees.
The Genesis Radium 300 XLR microphone connects with a computer with a 2.5 m XLR cable and the popular mini-jack 3.5 mm plug. The microphones steel casing is solid and durable. The microphone and its accessory set will cost around 59.99 / US$69. Potential owners will be able to purchase it this month.
Technical specification:
Model: Radium 300 XLR
Input: XLR
Pattern: cardioid
Frequency: 30 Hz - 16 kHz
Sensitivity: -38 dB
Impedance: 2200 Ohms
Cord length: 2.5 m
More detailed information is available at https://genesis-zone.com/product/radium-300-xlr