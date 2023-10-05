Geometric Future Launches Model 5 and Model 5 Vent Gaming Cases

Geometric Future launches the Model 5, an innovative PC case with improved functionality and capacity. The Model 5 is available in a standard version with a tempered glass front panel and a vent version. The Model 5 supports up to E-ATX motherboards, up to 460mm radiators, and graphics cards of up to 460mm in length, and features a unique PSU placement for space optimization. Featuring refined mesh panels at the top and side, the Model 5 has room for up to 10 x 120mm fans in its glass variant and 13 x 120mm fans in its mesh variant. Tool-free panels and dedicated decorative accessory zones cater to enthusiasts for easy access and personalization.
Unlocking Space for Maximum Cooling Potential
The Model 5 front-mounted PSU location is designed for space optimization, freeing up the case interior for a streamlined layout and enhancing airflow pathways. By shifting the PSU to the front, the case gains room for up to 10 x 120mm fan mounting positions throughout (up to 13 for the Model 5 Vent), enabling powerful, adaptable cooling configurations. Additionally, this layout supports a 420mm radiator at the top, which ensures optimal cooling for the CPU, with room for 2 x 120mm fan mounting behind the motherboard tray.
Choose Your Style with the Model 5 Vent or Model 5 Glass
The Model 5 offers two distinct front panel options to suit both performance and style preferences: a glass front for showcasing hardware, or a mesh (Vent) version for maximum airflow. Both versions feature toolless removable panels, simplifying hardware access and upgrades, while the full mesh top and side panels further enhance cooling efficiency. The Model 5 Mesh display platform redefines how to present your PC setup. This innovative feature not only serves as a stylish showcase for your components but also enhances cooling efficiency by directing airflow directly to the GPU.
Enhanced Cooling and Style with Pre-Installed Squama Fans
The Model 5 and Model 5 Vent cases are available as standalone options or with five pre-installed Squama 2503-14 140mm fans, which are designed to maximize airflow and cooling efficiency. These fans feature a patented dragon-scale textured frame that enhances airflow by creating a turbulent transition, delivering an impressive 91 CFM. With ARGB double-sided edge lighting, quiet hydraulic bearings, and anti-shock rubber feet to minimize vibrations, the Squama 2503-14 fans provide both style and performance. This setup ensures optimized cooling for high-performance systems while adding a visual accent to your build.
Availability
The Geometric Future Model 5 is available in four colours (black/yellow, black/grey, all white, and black/green), starting at an MSRP of $109.90. The version with 5 x 140mm pre-installed fans starts at $149.90. Now available in North America via Amazon.
Geometric Future Model 5
Geometric Future Model 5 Vent