Geometric Future Launches Model 5 and Model 5 Vent Gaming Cases

The Model 5 front-mounted PSU location is designed for space optimization, freeing up the case interior for a streamlined layout and enhancing airflow pathways. By shifting the PSU to the front, the case gains room for up to 10 x 120mm fan mounting positions throughout (up to 13 for the Model 5 Vent), enabling powerful, adaptable cooling configurations. Additionally, this layout supports a 420mm radiator at the top, which ensures optimal cooling for the CPU, with room for 2 x 120mm fan mounting behind the motherboard tray.The Model 5 offers two distinct front panel options to suit both performance and style preferences: a glass front for showcasing hardware, or a mesh (Vent) version for maximum airflow. Both versions feature toolless removable panels, simplifying hardware access and upgrades, while the full mesh top and side panels further enhance cooling efficiency. The Model 5 Mesh display platform redefines how to present your PC setup. This innovative feature not only serves as a stylish showcase for your components but also enhances cooling efficiency by directing airflow directly to the GPU.The Model 5 and Model 5 Vent cases are available as standalone options or with five pre-installed Squama 2503-14 140mm fans, which are designed to maximize airflow and cooling efficiency. These fans feature a patented dragon-scale textured frame that enhances airflow by creating a turbulent transition, delivering an impressive 91 CFM. With ARGB double-sided edge lighting, quiet hydraulic bearings, and anti-shock rubber feet to minimize vibrations, the Squama 2503-14 fans provide both style and performance. This setup ensures optimized cooling for high-performance systems while adding a visual accent to your build.The Geometric Future Model 5 is available in four colours (black/yellow, black/grey, all white, and black/green), starting at an MSRP of $109.90. The version with 5 x 140mm pre-installed fans starts at $149.90. Now available in North America via Amazon