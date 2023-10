Geometric Future Presents Model 2 ARK Featuring Eight Installation Modes

Airflow Edition with Mesh Panels on Four SidesLuxury Edition with Curve Glass Panels8 Different Installation ModesGPU Clearance 350mm, Supports up 172mm CPU TowersSupports Dual 360mm RadiatorsSupports up to 7 x 120mm FansDrive Bays for up to 2 x 2.5” SSDs or 1 x 3.5 HDD and 1 x 2.5” SSDFeaturing up to 8 different installation options, the Model 2 ARK offers unmatched flexibility, empowering users to build a system that adapts to a range of hardware. The ARK is equipped with a patented motherboard tray that allows for multiple GPU thicknesses in combination with Mini-ITX or M-ATX motherboards. Users are able to adjust the mounting distance from the top mesh panel to the motherboard rear I/O. Moreover, users can opt for both vertical or horizontal orientation for their SFX/ATX PSU. The ARK lays the motherboard with the rear I/O facing the top of the case, which allows for a vertical GPU, directly facing fresh air intake from the side panel.The Model 2 ARK’s innovative design offers users maximum hardware capacity, featuring a 350mm GPU clearance that allows users to integrate some of the most powerful graphics cards. The Model 2 also supports motherboards from ITX to M-ATX installations. Furthermore, the ARK has been meticulously crafted and engineered to support CPU coolers of up to 172mm, along with radiators of up to 360mm ensuring optimal performance and thermal efficiency.In order to provide consistent cooling and enhanced airflow, the Model 2 ARK features 360-degree all-around mesh panels for improved heat dissipation. The ARK offers the capacity to comfortably support up to seven cooling fans to ensure optimal cooling at peak performance with up to 6 x 120mm fans on two adjacent brackets and a top-mounted 120mm. Furthermore, the ARK can simultaneously support dual 360 radiators providing enhanced cooling performance.The Model 2 ARK features an external I/O hub guaranteeing users effortless device connectivity. Moreover, in line with Geometric Future’s commitment to delivering premium and innovative design, the Model 2 ARK includes a stylish double-sided table mat, seamlessly enhancing any desktop ambience.The GEOMETRIC FUTURE MODEL 2 ARK micro-ATX chassis is now available on Newegg with the black and white models sold for $$169.90 MSRP, the Luxury model for $269.00 MSRP. Check out GEOMETRIC FUTURE on Amazon US and Amazon UK