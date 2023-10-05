Geometric Future Launches MODEL 3 Chassis Ahead of China Debut

Geometric Future has unveiled its latest PC chassis, the MODEL 3 Prince Nezha, with a global debut scheduled to take place in China on 23 March. Teasers and early previews shared across Chinese platforms such as BiliBili and Weibo highlight a bold new direction for the brand, combining cultural inspiration with a highly stylised chassis design.
Inspired by Mythology, Built as a Statement Piece
The MODEL 3 Prince Nezha draws direct inspiration from the iconic Chinese mythological figure Nezha, embracing themes of duality and self-identity. The design language reflects this concept through an aggressive, sculptural exterior that prioritises visual impact, positioning the case as a centrepiece for showcase builds rather than a purely conventional enclosure.
Distinctive Exterior with Themed Colour Options
Geometric Future is offering the MODEL 3 in four colour variants, each reinforcing the expressive nature of the chassis. Options include the standard model , Forged Rock Gray, Aurora White, and Cyber Green, giving users flexibility to match themed or minimalist builds.
Focus on Structural Design and Presentation
According to the official product page, the MODEL 3 emphasises a structural, design-led approach that blends geometric forms with artistic styling. The chassis is built to deliver a strong visual identity, continuing the brands philosophy of merging architecture-inspired design with PC hardware.
Designed for Modern Hardware Integration
While full specifications remain limited at this stage, the MODEL 3 is positioned as a modern chassis capable of supporting contemporary high-performance components. As with previous Geometric Future designs, the internal layout is expected to balance hardware compatibility with unconventional structure, catering to enthusiasts who prioritise both aesthetics and functionality.
To learn more about the MODEL 3 chassis, visit the Geometric Future website.