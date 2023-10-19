GEOMETRIC FUTURE Unveils Model 4 King Arthur Compact and Expandable ATX Chassis

Geometric Future unveils its latest collection, the Model 4 King Arthur. The Model 4 offers users up to 2 installation modes, air cooling and water cooling. It has fine mesh panels and 1mm + 1.2mm durable steel along with an integrated L-shaped top and side panel.
Customizable Installation
​The Model 4 King Arthur offers users up to 2 installation options: air cooling or water cooling. Air cooling mode takes advantage of the compact design of the Model 4. The water-cooling mode is enabled by the expandable feature which shifts the L-shaped side panel and top fan bracket up for additional space for top radiator support.
Enhanced Airflow
​The Geometric Future Model 4 is designed to go beyond aesthetics. Equipped with front and top mesh panels, combined with a mesh footstand and dust filters, offering users a seamless bottom case with airflow capability. Whether its a build for a quiet office PC or an advanced gaming build, the King Arthur is able to support up to 9 x 120mm cooling fans, or 3 x 120mm and 4 x 140mm.
Hardware Compatibility
​The Model 4 King Arthur provides users with ample space to ensure ultimate hardware compatibility. It easily fits 405mm x 4 slots GPUs and seamlessly fits motherboards ranging from ITX to E-ATX. Furthermore, the Model 4s thoughtful design provides ample space to accommodate CPU coolers that rise up to 164mm, radiators ranging between 240mm to 360mm, and power supply installations stretching up to 180mm, all aimed to provide users with optimal system performance.
Rich I/O
​The Model 4 King Arthur features rich I/O extension ports guaranteeing users with effortless device connections. Equipped with 2 x USB 3.0 ports as well as a Type-C port.
Pricing
The Geometric Future Model 4 King Arthur comes in black and white colours. Now available on Amazon and Amazon UK, see pricing and links below.
Model 4 King Arthur (Black): $99.90 on Amazon US, pricing TBA on Amazon UK
Model 4 King Arthur (White): $99.90 on Amazon US, pricing TBA on Amazon UK