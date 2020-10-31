Get Call of Duty: Black Ops Cold War When You Buy GeForce RTX 3080 or 3090

- RTX-accelerated ray-traced ambient occlusion, local shadows, and sun shadows effects.

- NVIDIA DLSS.

- NVIDIA Reflex to reduce system latency.

- NVIDIA Ansel to frame and snap hi-res screenshots.

- NVIDIA Highlights in Multiplayer, ensuring in-game moments are automatically recorded and saved.

Inspired by real events,is set in the precarious times of the early 1980's, when tensions the East and West are high and clandestine operations aren't uncommon. The single player campaign features regional flash-points including Berlin and Vietnam as blackdrop as the black ops team seeks out a spy in search of America's nuclear secrets. And it looks set to have a branching narrative and story conclusions based on decisions the player makes during each mission.CoD: Black Ops Cold War's multiplayer focusses on 6v6 and 12v12 squad gameplay, but also a new 40-man mode dubbed 'Fireteam'. Warzone Battle Royale fans can also take advantage of parallel multiplayer progression earned through this title's multiplayer game modes.Following release on November 13thwill be significant for NVIDIA's RTX program going forward due to the incorporation of a wide selection of NVIDIA technologies from day one, particularly DLSS and ray-traced visual effects accelerated by RTX-exclusive APIs.Purchases made of a GeForce RTX 3080 or 3090 from participating retailers between now and December 10th 2020 will be eligible for the Call of Duty: Black Ops Cold War GeForce RTX Bundle , which includes the Standard edition of the game and both Woods Operator Pack and Confrontation Weapons Pack. Both cards also meet the GPU performance standard required for Ultra visual pre-sets, maintaining 4K 60fps gameplay with raytracing enabled.More information, including a list of approved retailers and partner SKUs, is available at the Bundle Offer page