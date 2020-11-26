GIGABYTE Adds AORUS RTX 3080 MASTER 10G Rev 2.0 with Three 8-Pin Connectors

GIGABYTE adds AORUS RTX 3080 MASTER 10G Rev 2.0 with an additional 8-pin power connector giving it a total of three 8-pin power connectors. The additional 8-pin power connector enables the AORUS RTX 3080 MASTER 10G Rev 2.0 edition graphics card to achieve higher overclocks in theory, allowing users to pump in more into the graphics card. The Rev 2.0 model has a higher recommended power supply of 850W compared to Rev 1.0s recommended PSU of 750W.
Like the Rev 1.0 version, AORUS GeForce RTX 3080 MASTER 10G (rev. 2.0) also has a core clock of 1845MHz. Memory specifications are also the same with its 19000MHz memory clock and 10GB of GDDR6X memory. Both models also have the same graphics card dimensions indicating that they both use the same cooler.
AORUS GeForce RTX 3080 MASTER 10G (rev. 2.0) Key FeaturesNVIDIA Ampere Streaming Multiprocessors
2nd Generation RT Cores
3rd Generation Tensor Cores
Powered by NVIDIA GeForce RTX 3080 GPU
Integrated with 10GB GDDR6X 320-bit memory interface
MAX-COVERED cooling
LCD Edge View
GIGABYTE RGB Fusion 2.0
6 video outputs
Protection metal backplate
4 years warranty (Online registration required)
Specifications
AORUS GeForce RTX 3080 MASTER 10G (rev. 1.0)
Graphics Processing: GeForce RTX 3080
Core Clock: 1845 MHz (Reference Card: 1710 MHz)
CUDA® Cores: 8704
Memory Clock: 19000 MHz
Memory Size: 10 GB
Memory Type: GDDR6X
Memory Bus: 320 bit
Memory Bandwidth (GB/sec): 760 GB/s
Card Bus: PCI-E 4.0 x 16
Digital max resolution: 7680x4320
Multi-view: 4
Card size: L=319 W=140 H=70 mm
Recommended PSU: 750W
Power Connectors: 2x 8-pin
Output: 3x DisplayPort 1.4a, 2x HDMI 2.1, 1x HDMI 2.0
AORUS GeForce RTX 3080 MASTER 10G (rev. 2.0)
Graphics Processing: GeForce RTX 3080
Core Clock: 1845 MHz (Reference Card: 1710 MHz)
CUDA® Cores: 8704
Memory Clock: 19000 MHz
Memory Size: 10 GB
Memory Type: GDDR6X
Memory Bus: 320 bit
Memory Bandwidth (GB/sec): 760 GB/s
Card Bus: PCI-E 4.0 x 16
Digital max resolution: 7680x4320
Multi-view: 4
Card size: L=319 W=140 H=70 mm
Recommended PSU: 850W
Power Connectors: 3x 8-pin
Output: 3x DisplayPort 1.4a, 2x HDMI 2.1, 1x HDMI 2.0
For more information, visit the product page links below.
AORUS GeForce RTX 3080 XTREME 10G (rev. 1.0) GV-N3080AORUS M-10GD
AORUS GeForce RTX 3080 MASTER 10G (rev. 2.0) GV-N3080AORUS X-10GD