GIGABYTE Adds B550 VISION D Workstation Motherboard

GIGABYTE introduces the B550 VISION D motherboard, the first mid-tier AMD B550 chipset-based workstation motherboard from GIGABYTE. Like the earlier released VISION Series motherboards, the GIGABYTE B550 VISION D also supports Error Correction Code (ECC) memory making it suitable for workstation PC builds. The GIGABYTE VISION Series motherboards targets professional content creators that work with heavy design workloads such as video editing and 3D rendering.
The GIGABYTE B550 VISION D features a Titan Ridge Controller that provides two USB 3.2 Gen2 Type-C ports that support display, data storage devices, and more. The motherboard also packs dual gigabit LAN ports and the latest Wi-Fi 6 solution. The motherboard is also PCI-Express 4.0 ready. The B550 VISION D also features DTS:X Ultra premium audio. The motherboard also supports up to 128GB of DDR4 memory. Lastly, the B550 VISION D is equipped with aesthetic and extended VRM heatsinks to for stable performance and temperatures.
Quick Specifications
- Supports 3rd Generation AMD Ryzen processors and new Generation AMD Ryzen with Radeon Graphics processors
- Supports up to 128GB (32GB single DIMM) of DDR4 system memory (up to 5200MHz OC)
- Realtek ALC1220-VB with DTS:X Ultra support
- 2x Intel GbE LAN
- Intel Wi-Fi 6 AX200
- Intel Titan Ridge Controller (2x USB 3.2 Gen2 Type-C
- ATX form-factor (305mm x 244mm)
GIGABYTE did not reveal pricing as of this writing. Learn more about the GIGABYTE B550 VISION D motherboard at GIGABYTE.com